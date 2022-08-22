ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5

It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Video Game#Golden Backpack#Mirage
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Wattson Receives Possible Stealth Buff to Her Ultimate Ability

Wattson's Ultimate Ability has seemingly just received an unintended buff. In a video released by Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation, they detail how Wattson's Ultimate Ability can now be placed on Tridents. This lets players drive the ability across the map to quickly protect and buff teammates. Since the change was...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy