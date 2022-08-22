Read full article on original website
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Apex Legends Care Package Buff Increases Legendary Weapon Drop Rate
Apex Legends fans know the struggle of finding an early Care Package to find absolute garbage. Respawn Entertainment has obviously seen the frustration and buffed the drop rates of legendary weapons only found in care packages. As before weapons like the Kraber had a 7% drop rate in the first...
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
How to Unlock the Sumeru Underwater Waypoint and Domain in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the underwater Waypoint and Domain in Sumeru in Genshin Impact.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
How to Unlock Exdash in Vampire Survivors
Here's how to unlock Exdash Exiviiq, a hidden character in Vampire Survivors.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
Valorant Episode 5 Act II Battlepass: Price, Weapon Skins
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass.
Wattson Receives Possible Stealth Buff to Her Ultimate Ability
Wattson's Ultimate Ability has seemingly just received an unintended buff. In a video released by Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation, they detail how Wattson's Ultimate Ability can now be placed on Tridents. This lets players drive the ability across the map to quickly protect and buff teammates. Since the change was...
Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes Detailed
A full look at the Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
WoW Crown of Eternal Winter: How to Claim Prime Gaming Bundle
World of Warcraft's Crown of Eternal Winter is now live for Prime Gaming.
