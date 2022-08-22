Read full article on original website
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date
New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16
The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
NBA 2K23 Free VC: AMEX Pre-Order Option
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the extra VC through the NBA 2K23 AMEX pre-order option.
NBA・
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Paul Pogba FIFA 22: How to Complete the Showdown SBC
Paul Pogba FIFA 22 Showdown SBC went live Aug. 24 ahead of Juventus' match with Roma in Serie A. Pogba moved back to Juventus on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United ended. On the surface, this looks to be the best Pogba card ever released in FIFA Ultimate Team. He's part of the Nainggolan Club, simply meaning every face card statistic is over 90. Additionally, the card can be upgraded even further depending on Juventus' (Piemonte Calcio in FIFA) result in the upcoming fixture.
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: How to Get Free Player
Here's how to bag a free Ones to Watch player in FIFA 23. As FIFA 22 promotions head into their final hour, and with a fresh season of Ultimate Team awaiting managers in FIFA 23, finally, a familiar promotion is peeking its head above the horizon. FIFA 23's Ones to Watch promotion greets players as an old friend, heralding in an all-new season of opportunity.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC: How to Complete, Rewards
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC is now live as part of FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 2. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is all about spending your final days on FIFA 22 to earn rewards for a head start in the upcoming title. This objective set has been recreated for the promotion's second week alongside a fresh objective set in Milestones. Players have to complete this specific SBC three times to complete the Milestones set netting them sweet rewards in FIFA 22 and 23.
NBA 2K23 Editions Comparison: Standard, WNBA, Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan, Championship
Here's a comparison of the NBA 2K23 editions and pre-order bonuses.
Is F1 Manager 2022 on Xbox Game Pass?
With only a few more days to go until the official launch of F1 Manager 2022, holders of the Xbox Game Pass would like to know if it will be included in their s
TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits
TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards Week 2: Full List of Packs and Objectives
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards for Week 2 are now live giving fans even more to earn to jump start their FIFA 23 squads ahead of release. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the final promotion of FIFA 22 in which players can earn special packs for their new Ultimate Team saves in the upcoming title. There are two objective sets in Milestones: FUT 23 Kick Start II and Warm Up to FUT 23 #2. The first focuses on a Live FUT Friendly while the second requires players to complete a limited-repeatable SBC.
