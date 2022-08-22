Read full article on original website
Related
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16
The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erling Haaland FIFA 22: How to Complete the Player Moments SBC
Erling Haaland FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season. Haaland, one of the most exciting young players in the world, moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City this summer. The Norwegian striker is already set to be a Ones to Watch player in FIFA 23, but EA Sports released a special 98 rated item as an SBC in the final weeks of FIFA 22. Players need Manchester City players to complete the Kick Start set in Milestones, so this wouldn't be a terrible option to put up top.
Wijnaldum FIFA 22: How to Complete the Showdown SBC
Georginio Wijnaldum FIFA 22 Showdown SBC is now live alongside a Paul Pogba SBC for the upcoming Juventus and Roma fixture in Serie A. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is in full swing and Wijnaldum received a new Showdown card celebrating his move to AS Roma (Roma FC in FIFA 22). This new item is rated 96 overall and has the opportunity to upgrade even further depending on the fixture's result. Wijnaldum's new card falls into the Nainggolan Club meaning every face card statistic is 90 or higher.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC: How to Complete, Rewards
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC is now live as part of FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 2. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is all about spending your final days on FIFA 22 to earn rewards for a head start in the upcoming title. This objective set has been recreated for the promotion's second week alongside a fresh objective set in Milestones. Players have to complete this specific SBC three times to complete the Milestones set netting them sweet rewards in FIFA 22 and 23.
FIFA・
Is F1 Manager 2022 on Xbox Game Pass?
With only a few more days to go until the official launch of F1 Manager 2022, holders of the Xbox Game Pass would like to know if it will be included in their s
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: How to Get Free Player
Here's how to bag a free Ones to Watch player in FIFA 23. As FIFA 22 promotions head into their final hour, and with a fresh season of Ultimate Team awaiting managers in FIFA 23, finally, a familiar promotion is peeking its head above the horizon. FIFA 23's Ones to Watch promotion greets players as an old friend, heralding in an all-new season of opportunity.
FIFA・
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits
TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
Will Saints Row be on PlayStation Plus?
Saints Row (2022) has arrived on multiple platforms, but gamers want to know if it will be available on PlayStation Plus.
Zenith Games Lee Sin Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Zenith Games Lee Skin is a new skin coming to League of Legends. Zenith Games Lee Sin is coming as a part of a new Zenith Games skinline. These skins are futuristic, sports-inspired cosmetics for Blitzcrank, Jayce, and Lee Sin. For players interested in Lee Sin's new skin, here's the splash art, price, when it will be released, and how player's can obtain it.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0