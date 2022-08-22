Read full article on original website
GPD to Deploy Additional Officers to Greenwich Ave after Incidents with Youth
GFP received tips from residents Wednesday night around 9pm describing a large group of high school age youth hassling adults on Greenwich Avenue, and later talking about creating “havoc” at CVS before heading to that store. On Thursday, Lt Martin O’Reilly said Greenwich Police received calls Wednesday night...
Possible Ordinance for Panhandling on Selectmen Agenda This Week
In one of his recent Friday e-blasts, “Community Connections,” First Selectman Fred Camillo said his office had received several complaints about panhandlers disrupting traffic at Exit 5 in Riverside. In local Facebook groups including Greenwich Connections, there have been dozens of comments, many suggesting the panhandlers are scammers....
GPD Update on Suspicious White Van Incident in Old Greenwich
On Tuesday, Greenwich Police warned residents to talk to their children following a suspicious incident involving two men in a white van who approached a 12-year old girl and asked her to get in the van. (GPD Urge Parents to Speak with Children after Suspicious Incident Involving White Van Aug...
Indictment Charges 5 Men for Scheme to Steal and Sell Catalytic Converters
The unsealing of a nine-count indictment that charges five men with federal offenses related to their participation in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring was announced on Wednesday. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury in New Haven on August 16, charges Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott;...
Historical Society to Host Arlene Mark for Discussion on Compassion in Challenging Situations
Greenwich author Arlene Mark will discuss her newest novel ‘The Year without a Summer’ to show how a historic natural disaster can lead young adults to empathize with one another and listen to varying points of view concerning issues that impact their lives today, including climate change and social and cultural differences.
Re-Imagine Greenwich Free Music Fridays Continues with Long Meadow Bluegrass
Re-Imagine Greenwich Free Music Fridays Continues on Greenwich Ave this Friday, August 26: Long Meadow Bluegrass, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm at Greenwich Common Park on Greenwich Avenue. Do you love bluegrass music? This Friday, grab a sandwich or a salad, sit outdoors in the heart of Greenwich Avenue,...
Stuart Malina Comes to Greenwich, Bringing George Gershwin with Him
Greenwich Symphony opens its 2022/2023 season the weekend of September 10-11 with a terrific program—three dances from Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town, Symphony No. 7 by Sergei Prokofiev, Poem for Orchestra by William Grant Still, and, to frost the cake, Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin. Adding to...
