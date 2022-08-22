Effective: 2022-08-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 12/30/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO