YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is reminding drivers to stay focused on the road after a rollover was caused by inattention. A car rolled on 1st Street around the Golden Moon and the Red Lion Inn on August 23. No one was injured and no other cars were involved, according to YPD. Police say they do not suspect impairment, just a lack of attention.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO