Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
ncwlife.com
I-90 wrong-way driver kills Cashmere motorist
MOSES LAKE — A Cashmere woman was killed Thursday night by a wrong-way driver, who traveled east in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 for eight miles. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol says Stoddard’s 2020 Honda CRV was struck head-on by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez of Moses Lake.
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests
GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Yakima caused by lack of attention
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is reminding drivers to stay focused on the road after a rollover was caused by inattention. A car rolled on 1st Street around the Golden Moon and the Red Lion Inn on August 23. No one was injured and no other cars were involved, according to YPD. Police say they do not suspect impairment, just a lack of attention.
ifiberone.com
WA man gets life in prison in multi-state crime spree in January
KELLOGG, Idaho — A man who burglarized two homes in Chelan County before going on a multi-state crime spree in January has been sentenced to life in prison. Jesse Spitzer, a 30-year-old Sultan, Wash. man, pleaded guilty in an Idaho court to 16 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery and grand theft. Another 15 charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
Driver in cross-county chase to serve 6 months
WENATCHEE — The driver in a police chase that traveled around the Wenatchee Valley and over Blewett Pass in 2020 will serve six months in jail. Miles Berry Davis, 29, of Seattle pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to counts of second-degree theft and vehicle prowling. Davis remains free on bond, and must report to jail in Chelan County by Sept. 12.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 25th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, An East Wenatchee student will serve 12 months on probation for making a school-shooting threat on social media. It took about seven hours to bring an injured hiker down from the Colchuck Lake Trail on Tuesday and A semi-truck rollover on upper Grant Road constricted the flow of traffic for several hours today.
kpq.com
Man In Chase From Wenatchee to Kittitas County Sentenced To 6 Months
A driver who led police on a chase from Wenatchee over to Blewett Pass before it ended in Kittitas County in December 2020, will serve six months in jail. Twenty-nine-year-old Miles Berry Davis of Seattle pleaded guilty this week to second-degree theft and vehicle prowling in Chelan County Superior Court.
ncwlife.com
Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting
EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Palisades wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way should evacuate immediately. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded back to Level 1 north towards Houston...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
kpq.com
All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee
Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
ifiberone.com
Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
Comments / 0