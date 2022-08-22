Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
NBC Sports
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”
Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers
The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory
The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
NBC Sports
How 49ers QBs have supported Lance as Jimmy G's presence fades
While Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback last season, he also served as a friend and role model for Trey Lance during his rookie season. The dynamic has been a lot different this summer. Lance, 22, was anointed as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo does...
NBC Sports
Sam Darnold carted to training room with ankle injury
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has added injury to insult. A few days after losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield, Darnold was carted off to the training room. He was injured with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter of the final preseason game Friday night. Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer hit Darnold as he was throwing the ball away.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield throws two touchdown passes on four possessions
If there was any question about the Panthers’ choice of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, he answered Friday night. Mayfield made his home debut and provided Panthers fans hope for this season. He played four series in the Panthers’ final preseason game and threw two touchdown passes as...
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
Comments / 2