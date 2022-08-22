ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC Sports

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”

Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers

The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory

The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
NFL
NBC Sports

How 49ers QBs have supported Lance as Jimmy G's presence fades

While Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback last season, he also served as a friend and role model for Trey Lance during his rookie season. The dynamic has been a lot different this summer. Lance, 22, was anointed as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo does...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam Darnold carted to training room with ankle injury

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has added injury to insult. A few days after losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield, Darnold was carted off to the training room. He was injured with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter of the final preseason game Friday night. Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer hit Darnold as he was throwing the ball away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield throws two touchdown passes on four possessions

If there was any question about the Panthers’ choice of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, he answered Friday night. Mayfield made his home debut and provided Panthers fans hope for this season. He played four series in the Panthers’ final preseason game and threw two touchdown passes as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

