Kentucky State

Wave 3

First day of school set for newest JCPS school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s original opening day was delayed, but the newest Jefferson County Public Schools building has been given the all clear to hold classes. Wilkerson Elementary received a temporary certificate of occupancy following an inspection Thursday by the Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations. JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges

Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Jewish community, Black leader. While working for LMPD in 2020, Josh Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s actions during the racial justice protests that year. ‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. “About three days at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus delays impacting student’s attendance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two weeks into the school year, JCPS is still trying to solve its bus driver shortage. The district’s bus delay website shows some buses are running up to 90 minutes late. One family has had enough. “The bus is supposed to pick him up at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
macaronikid.com

East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022

Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY

