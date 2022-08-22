ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”

Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
NBC Sports

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NBC Sports

How 49ers QBs have supported Lance as Jimmy G's presence fades

While Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback last season, he also served as a friend and role model for Trey Lance during his rookie season. The dynamic has been a lot different this summer. Lance, 22, was anointed as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo does...
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
NBC Sports

Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness

The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
NBC Sports

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
