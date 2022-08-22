Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”
Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NBC Sports
How 49ers QBs have supported Lance as Jimmy G's presence fades
While Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback last season, he also served as a friend and role model for Trey Lance during his rookie season. The dynamic has been a lot different this summer. Lance, 22, was anointed as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo does...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
NBC Sports
Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness
The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
NBC Sports
Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report
Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NBC Sports
Perry: Five Patriots who are fighting for a roster spot vs. Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- The Patriots have some work to do. Sure, they have a preseason game Friday night against the Raiders. But the more meaningful work comes next week for their front office, when they have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53. That's not to say the...
