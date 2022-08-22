Read full article on original website
Related
1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way
Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.
Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase
Newly released video of a car chase in Florida shows officers pursuing a stolen box truck down the interstate and city streets of Gainesville. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the details. Aug. 27, 2022.
SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids
A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
Nevada County Sheriff on search for Kiely Rodni: 'Tracking underwater is extremely difficult'
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Prosser Creek Reservoir was extensively searched before a private dive team found Kiely Rodni's car 55 feet from shore on Sunday. "We had divers, not necessarily in Prosser, up until the days they were there," said Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown when asked how Adventures with Purpose divers found Kiely's car after multiple law enforcement searches came up empty. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermont sheriff's captain fired after video appears to show him kicking handcuffed detainee
A captain for a sheriff’s office in Vermont has been fired after a video appears to show him kicking a handcuffed detainee multiple times earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday. Capt. John Grismore’s actions with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 7 were called “egregious” in a statement...
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen
Surveillance video captured the moments when kidnapping suspect Reid Duran attempted to stab a police officer with a pen. Police said Duran allegedly admitted to posing as a parent during the school’s open house event to kidnap a 5-year-old girl in Xenia, Ohio.Aug. 27, 2022.
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home
Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor of Jeffrey Epstein and convicted fraudster, was found dead in his apartment. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Aug. 26, 2022.
Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say
A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
As E. coli outbreak grows, 6 Wendy's customers describe severe food poisoning
Ebonē Colbert ordered her usual on her weekly trip to Wendy's with her son: a kid’s meal with a plain cheeseburger for him and a Dave’s Single, a burger topped with lettuce and tomato, for herself. What followed was 24 hours of vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, followed...
Puerto Rico will investigate any use of force during protests over power company
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear...
Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations
An Arkansas deputy under investigation for a violent caught-on-camera arrest is facing more accusations of excessive force. KNWA's Alex Angle reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
Two people allege Arkansas sheriff’s deputy in viral arrest video also used excessive force against them
A man and a woman have come forward to allege that one of the Arkansas law enforcement officers seen in a viral video repeatedly punching a man's head and smashing it into the pavement during an arrest Sunday violently assaulted them during separate arrests. Teddy Wallace and Tammy Nelson said...
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women
Texas police arrested a woman who was filmed hurling racist insults and attacking three Indian-American women near Dallas. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how that nearly five-and-a-half-minute video has gone viral as police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. Aug. 27, 2022.
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital
Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
NBC News
446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0