Conversations Between Celtics and Nets About Potential Kevin Durant Trade 'Non-Existent Recently' (Report)

Kevin Durant's arguably the most well-rounded scorer in NBA history. But the former league MVP comes with too many concerns attached for teams to come close to meeting the Nets' asking price for the four-time scoring champion.

Durant turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, and tore his Achilles three years ago. He's also a flight risk, and if he gets traded, he may only stick with his new team for two or three years.

Taking on those risks and having to figure out how to build another title contender around Jayson Tatum in the not-too-distant future seems like an ill-advised gamble for the Celtics.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in five years before reaching their primes. They guided the franchise on one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history last season, going from 11th in the East in January to nearly raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

And after acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari , some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook , view the Celtics as the betting favorite to win the championship this season.

So, while Boston and Brooklyn's brass may have discussed a potential deal centered around Brown and Durant at Las Vegas Summer League, it's no surprise those talks haven't gained traction.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , the Celtics remain unwilling to part with multiple members of their current core and have not included Marcus Smart or Robert Williams in a potential package for the future Hall of Famer.

That comes as no surprise considering it's more likely Boston enters the coming campaign with Brown on its roster. There's also yet to be an offer made public that tops the initial proposal made by the Celtics and reported by Charania, which would've sent Brown, Derrick White, and a future first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant.

According to Charania's latest intel, the Raptors still refuse to make Scottie Barnes available. The Heat are yet to seriously engage in talks with Brooklyn about a package headlined by Bam Adebayo. And since teams can only have one player on a designated rookie extension, the Nets would have to subtract Ben Simmons from their roster before adding the former All-Star center or include him in the deal.

Furthermore, Charania reports the Pelicans view Brandon Ingram as untouchable. Sources conveyed to him the Grizzlies are unwilling to offer Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane, and the Hawks offered John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and a draft pick, a package featuring talented players but not All-Stars, and one first-round selection.

The Suns are trying to put together three or four-team trades that send an All-Star to Brooklyn and involve Mikal Bridges and multiple draft picks. However, that's incredibly difficult to pull off, and per Charania, Phoenix is yet to find a suitable deal.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp is just over a month away, and a team could decide the risks involved with acquiring Durant are worth inheriting for what it believes is an improved chance at winning an NBA title. However, one also wonders if there's no resolution by then, would Durant be willing to suit up for the Nets again?

After all, Charania's reporting included that Brooklyn is telling teams they plan to keep Kyrie Irving. With Durant, Irving, Simmons, and the additions of T.J. Warren, Royce O'Neale, and a healthy Joe Harris, the Nets belong in the championship conversation.

