ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What Time Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Be On Demand? How to Watch ‘Top Gun 2’ At Home

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySX9Q_0hQowlKH00

If you’re feeling the need for speed, hop on the highway to the danger zone by watching Top Gun: Maverick, which is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more this week.

Over thirty years after Maverick and Goose first entered the Top Gun program for naval pilots, Tom Cruise is back. This time around, Maverick is a seasoned professional who is in charge of training a new batch of Top Gun graduates, including Lieutenants Jake “Hangman” Seresin (played by Glen Powell) and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller). The young recruits have a lot to learn, and Maverick, with the support of his friend/formal rival Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (played by Val Kilmer, reprising his role), is the only one who can whip them into shape.

After nearly three months in theaters—making over $1.4 billion at the global box office, the kind of profit Hollywood hasn’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic—Top Gun: Maverick is coming to video-on-demand for a premium price. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Top Gun: Maverick on streaming, including what time Top Gun: Maverick will release on digital.

WHEN IS TOP GUN MAVERICK COMING TO STREAMING?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available on digital platforms on Tuesday, August 23. That’s tomorrow! Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to purchase the movie on demand on places like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and more. You can pre-order the film for $19.99 now. The digital release will include over 110 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew.

Top Gun: Maverick will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on November 1.

HOW TO WATCH TOP GUN: MAVERICK AT HOME:

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to rent digitally on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, or wherever you prefer to rent digital content.

You can also still catch Top Gun: Maverick in select theaters. Find a showing near you via Fandango.

WHAT TIME WILL TOP GUN MAVERICK BE ON DEMAND?

VOD release times will vary depending on which service you use to purchase Top Gun: Maverick, but new titles are usually added to iTunes and Vudu at 12 a.m. Eastern Time and Amazon at about 12 a.m. Pacific Time, on the morning of the release date. So, basically, go to bed on Monday and you should be able to purchase Top Gun: Maverick on digital when you wake up.

HOW MUCH DOES TOP GUN MAVERICK COST ON DEMAND?

The price may vary depending on where you rent from. On Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, Top Gun: Maverick costs $19.99 to buy on demand.

WHEN WILL TOP GUN MAVERICK BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?

We don’t yet know. A Paramount+ release date for Top Gun: Maverick has not yet been announced.

This is in spite of the fact that last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. However, obviously, an exception has been made for Top Gun: Maverick 2, or else you would have seen the film on Paramount+ around July 2022.

It’s possible that Paramount may wait until after Top Gun 2 is released on DVD and Blu-ray before moving the film to Paramount+, which would mean waiting until after November 1, 2022. In the meantime, you can stream the first Top Gun movie on Paramount+.

IS THERE A TOP GUN MAVERICK TRAILER?

There sure is, and you can watch it right here. Simply scroll up and hit play at the video at the top of this page. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

It’s only been one day since Top Gun: Maverick flew onto digital and it’s clear that the talk of this movie isn’t going to fade. The sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 film, Top Gun, is making headlines for its record-breaking success, even beating out movies like Titanic for a top spot on the list of biggest domestic box office runs of all time.
MOVIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Miles Teller
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Linus Movies#Top Gun 2#Amazon Prime Video
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild

When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks

Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy