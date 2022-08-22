What Time Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Be On Demand? How to Watch ‘Top Gun 2’ At Home

If you’re feeling the need for speed, hop on the highway to the danger zone by watching Top Gun: Maverick, which is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more this week.

Over thirty years after Maverick and Goose first entered the Top Gun program for naval pilots, Tom Cruise is back. This time around, Maverick is a seasoned professional who is in charge of training a new batch of Top Gun graduates, including Lieutenants Jake “Hangman” Seresin (played by Glen Powell) and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller). The young recruits have a lot to learn, and Maverick, with the support of his friend/formal rival Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (played by Val Kilmer, reprising his role), is the only one who can whip them into shape.

After nearly three months in theaters—making over $1.4 billion at the global box office, the kind of profit Hollywood hasn’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic—Top Gun: Maverick is coming to video-on-demand for a premium price. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Top Gun: Maverick on streaming, including what time Top Gun: Maverick will release on digital.

WHEN IS TOP GUN MAVERICK COMING TO STREAMING?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available on digital platforms on Tuesday, August 23. That’s tomorrow! Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to purchase the movie on demand on places like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and more. You can pre-order the film for $19.99 now. The digital release will include over 110 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew.

Top Gun: Maverick will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on November 1.

HOW TO WATCH TOP GUN: MAVERICK AT HOME:

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to rent digitally on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, or wherever you prefer to rent digital content.

You can also still catch Top Gun: Maverick in select theaters. Find a showing near you via Fandango.

WHAT TIME WILL TOP GUN MAVERICK BE ON DEMAND?

VOD release times will vary depending on which service you use to purchase Top Gun: Maverick, but new titles are usually added to iTunes and Vudu at 12 a.m. Eastern Time and Amazon at about 12 a.m. Pacific Time, on the morning of the release date. So, basically, go to bed on Monday and you should be able to purchase Top Gun: Maverick on digital when you wake up.

HOW MUCH DOES TOP GUN MAVERICK COST ON DEMAND?

The price may vary depending on where you rent from. On Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, Top Gun: Maverick costs $19.99 to buy on demand.

WHEN WILL TOP GUN MAVERICK BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?

We don’t yet know. A Paramount+ release date for Top Gun: Maverick has not yet been announced.

This is in spite of the fact that last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. However, obviously, an exception has been made for Top Gun: Maverick 2, or else you would have seen the film on Paramount+ around July 2022.

It’s possible that Paramount may wait until after Top Gun 2 is released on DVD and Blu-ray before moving the film to Paramount+, which would mean waiting until after November 1, 2022. In the meantime, you can stream the first Top Gun movie on Paramount+.

IS THERE A TOP GUN MAVERICK TRAILER?

There sure is, and you can watch it right here. Simply scroll up and hit play at the video at the top of this page. Enjoy!