The Best Fan Reactions to ‘House of the Dragon’ Series Premiere

After eight seasons and three years since its end, Game of Thrones still holds the title as HBO‘s most-watched series. Already having the loyal fanbase from the OG run, the show’s prequel, House of the Dragon, could very well become a contender for that record as a result of the overwhelming amount of positive reviews left by “obsessed” fans.

With Sunday night’s (Aug. 21) premiere of House of the Dragon, fans flocked to Twitter to share their opinion on the series, which takes place around 200 years before Game of Thrones and follows the beginnings of a Targaryen civil war.

“Wow #HouseoftheDragon what a phenomenal first episode,” someone wrote. “It really feels like Game of Thrones is back. The acting, writing, and cinematography were fantastic. Great start to the season. Can’t wait for next week!”

One fan announced, “I’m already team Rhaenys Targaryen because fuck the patriarchy,” while a third person said, “An excellent start. Anyone who says otherwise is lying.”

Someone else thought it was “an excellent episode” that brought them “back to how the original series felt.”

“I’m so ready to get hurt again #HouseoftheDragon #allaboardthehypetrain,” another fan posted.

“Literally cried 2 minutes into the show so thanks for that,” one viewer wrote, while another pointed out, “So they knew winter was coming for almost 200yrs and the great fight in GOT was one episode.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted, “This first episode of #HouseoftheDragon was so damn good gimme all the fire breathing lizards.”

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.