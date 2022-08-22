The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Echoes'

“Echoes” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Michelle Monaghan plays identical twins in this new mystery thriller, which premiered on Aug. 19. “Echoes” follows twin sisters who have secretly swapped lives since they were kids ― until one of them goes missing.

In second place is “The Sandman,” a new fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel. And in third is Mindy Kaling’s critically acclaimed high school comedy-drama, “Never Have I Ever,” which debuted its third season on Aug. 12.

Another notable show in the ranking is “High Heat,” a Mexican drama from the creator of “Who Killed Sara?” Titled “Donde Hubo Fuego” in Spanish, the soapy series follows a rookie firefighter investigating his brother’s murder.

Fans of foreign shows might also be interested in the Korean legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which is also trending on the streaming service. Park Eun-bin stars as the titular character, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

