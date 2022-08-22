ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Echoes'

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NmbP_0hQowArW00

“Echoes” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Michelle Monaghan plays identical twins in this new mystery thriller, which premiered on Aug. 19. “Echoes” follows twin sisters who have secretly swapped lives since they were kids ― until one of them goes missing.

In second place is “The Sandman,” a new fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel. And in third is Mindy Kaling’s critically acclaimed high school comedy-drama, “Never Have I Ever,” which debuted its third season on Aug. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDAB3_0hQowArW00 "Echoes" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Another notable show in the ranking is “High Heat,” a Mexican drama from the creator of “Who Killed Sara?” Titled “Donde Hubo Fuego” in Spanish, the soapy series follows a rookie firefighter investigating his brother’s murder.

Fans of foreign shows might also be interested in the Korean legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which is also trending on the streaming service. Park Eun-bin stars as the titular character, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

10. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

9. “Locke & Key” (Netflix)

8. “The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix)

7. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

6. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

5. “Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star” (Netflix)

4. “High Heat” (Netflix)

3. “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

2. “The Sandman” (Netflix)

1. “Echoes” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Michelle Monaghan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echoes#Mexican#Korean#Streamline#Huffpost Rrb 10
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
The List

What You Need To Know About Virgin River's Denny

"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

127K+
Followers
7K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy