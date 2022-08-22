ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Brian Polian looks to keep LSU’s kicking game strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “All three phases of the game” is something coaches at every level emphasize but during fall camp, not much has been heard or seen when it comes to special teams at LSU. Brian Polian, the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Jackson, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Jackson, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Jackson, LA
Football
City
Clinton, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees. Some games were canceled and we were unable to get scores on others. THURSDAY:. Northeast. Broadmoor. McKinley. Scotlandville (canceled) Liberty. Belaire (canceled) Helen Cox - 7 Istrouma - 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing

LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Smith and King have taken their talents to Jefferson County High School

Former Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball assistant coach DeAndre King and player Zy Smith are now a part of the Jefferson County High School basketball team. After helping the Lady Eagles reach the second round of the playoffs last season and being named VDN’s Girl’s Junior High Basketball Coach of the Year, King made his official move to Fayette, Mississippi where he is looking to make an impact.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#Played Football#Basketball Player#American Football#East Feliciana Te#The New Orleans Saints#Trey Dez Green#The East Feliciana Tigers
WAFB

LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus. The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
avoyellestoday.com

Ethan Strother, 19, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Ethan John Strother, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will be held at the Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
WAFB

Attempted kidnapping reported on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police were reportedly notified Thursday night of an incident that happened earlier in the day near Acadian Hall. Authorities met with the victim, who ordered food from a delivery...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

How to store and protect family treasures during hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to hurricane season, having a plan well before the storm is important. Ed Beniot is an Archival Expert at LSU and said you should also be thinking about gathering precious items and documents. He said paper-based materials and photographs prefer consistent temperatures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy