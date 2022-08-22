Pleasant Hope volleyball has a new head coach coming off a 24-win, district championship season. Ashlee Jones takes over as a first-team head coach. “As far as coaching volleyball in general, I have a huge passion for the game and I hope I can inspire my players to love it as much as I do,” Jones said. “Playing at the varsity level was some of the best days of my life, and I hope to make it some of the best for our team. As far as the Pleasant Hope team, this is my home where all my kids go to school and my oldest stepdaughter is a freshman this year. They had a lot of success last year, and despite losing some strong talent, I see a lot of potential in these girls and want to help them see it in themselves.”

PLEASANT HOPE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO