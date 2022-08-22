Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
Detroit police adding 300 officers to weekend patrols with increased overtime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are adding 300 extra officers to weekend patrols as the summer comes to an end, which typically brings plenty of gatherings and parties that can draw large crowds. In an effort to keep those events peaceful, double overtime payments have been authorized by the...
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
Traffic stop for window tint in Detroit turns into loaded firearm and drug seizure
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A traffic stop for illegal window tint turned into a major drug bust for Michigan State Police during a vehicle search Tuesday. A firearm, magic mushrooms, and nearly a hundred prescription painkillers were among the contraband seized by state troopers in Detroit. According to a tweet...
Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
Michigan-Canadian border: agents working to tackle drug smuggling, human trafficking & more
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You may not realize it, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are constantly patrolling the Michigan-Canadian border by land and air. "If we had these borders open, the transnational criminal organizations would exploit that quicker than you can spell fast," said Marc Sledge, Director of Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch.
Stolen Madison Heights Fire Department pickup found in Detroit, suspect arrested
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have found a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck that was stolen on Tuesday and, though a suspect is not in custody, FOX 2 learned that the suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot • Man charged in murder at BBQ • Abortion proposal nears approval
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Rapper 'Cliff Mac', real name Clifton Terry III, calls himself the ‘King of Flint’. But he's not in Flint now. The Michigan rapper is in jail and charged with ordering a hit on a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. Cliff Mac is accused of...
Detroit mass shooting: Psych exam ordered for suspect who fired into crowd, killing two after parking issue
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Friday, Winston Kirtly, Jr. was supposed to be in court for a routine appearance on the 20 charges he's facing after police said he fired into a crowd of people at a party from the second floor of his home, killing two people. But it was anything but routine.
Michigan State Police stop marijuana blood testing due to CBD false positives
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after finding that its test process may be flawed. MSP announced that it would halt testing on Friday because, according to a spokeswoman, "the presence...
Flint rapper accused of hiring man to kill Sterling Heights woman faces charges after failed murder
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - A rapper from Flint is facing charges after authorities say he hired a killer in a failed murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III. a.k.a. "Cliff Mac," is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims, 25, to kill a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. According to...
Vigil for accidental shooting victim • Human smuggling attempt in Port Huron • More water main repair delays
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - On Tuesday evening candles were lit, and balloons were sent skyward amid prayers and tears. Detroit’s Oakfield Street united to remember the precious life of 5-year-old Carlin, who died after Detroit police say he got a hold of an unsecured gun - and shot himself in the face Monday night.
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
Holly man accused of making bomb threats against own home to pin it on another man
HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly man is facing charges after police allege he called in bomb threats against his own home. Police said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. made the threats so he could blame it on another man he had grievances with. It started in May when police...
Madison Heights Fire Dept. pickup truck found in Detroit two days after it was stolen
On Tuesday, someone walked right into an open Madison Heights Firehouse and took a department pickup truck. Two days later, the truck is back where it belongs and the suspect is in custody.
