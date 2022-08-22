ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

foxlexington.com

Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UK employee shares his recent stroke experience to raise awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a situation no one could prepare for, but also an event that brought together multiple sports teams at the University of Kentucky. Seven months ago, UK Associate Director of Athletic Communication Matt May had a stroke. What You Need To Know. Matt May is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Government
adairvoice.com

Bill bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

FRANKFORT (KT) — Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WKYT Investigates: UK HealthCare’s ICU Recovery Unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small clinic on UK HealthCare’s campus gained big popularity during the pandemic. The ICU Recovery Clinic became many COVID-19 patients’ lifeline after leaving the hospital. It went from accepting a couple of new patients a month to about 20 new patients a month.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Operation Christmas Child event to be held Saturday

The Operation Christmas Child Boonesboro Area team is preparing for the holiday season by hosting an Operation Christmas Child workshop and speaker event this Saturday. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local partners with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to reach out to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive such gifts.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
foxlexington.com

Paris Elementary School evacuated due to equipment malfunction

PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A school in Paris was evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a classroom reported feeling drowsy. Paris City Schools said they evacuated the members of a single classroom at Paris Elementary upon reports of the drowsiness. Parents of the students were contacted...
PARIS, KY
foxlexington.com

Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY

