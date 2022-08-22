Read full article on original website
Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
WKYT 27
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
WKYT 27
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds is under investigation in Lexington. According to city officials, they have asked the Lexington Police Financial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of approximately $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
spectrumnews1.com
UK employee shares his recent stroke experience to raise awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a situation no one could prepare for, but also an event that brought together multiple sports teams at the University of Kentucky. Seven months ago, UK Associate Director of Athletic Communication Matt May had a stroke. What You Need To Know. Matt May is...
adairvoice.com
Bill bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT (KT) — Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
wymt.com
WKYT Investigates: UK HealthCare’s ICU Recovery Unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small clinic on UK HealthCare’s campus gained big popularity during the pandemic. The ICU Recovery Clinic became many COVID-19 patients’ lifeline after leaving the hospital. It went from accepting a couple of new patients a month to about 20 new patients a month.
WKYT 27
Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WTVQ
Operation Christmas Child event to be held Saturday
The Operation Christmas Child Boonesboro Area team is preparing for the holiday season by hosting an Operation Christmas Child workshop and speaker event this Saturday. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local partners with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to reach out to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive such gifts.
lanereport.com
Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
WKYT 27
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy. Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WTVQ
A family’s fight: Winchester mom speaks out on experience with child with rare medical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester baby suffering from a life-threatening medical condition is alright thanks to modern medicine. Now, her mom is giving her best advice for parents going through similar experiences with their children. Maisyn Clem was born in May 2021, the youngest of four children in...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
foxlexington.com
Paris Elementary School evacuated due to equipment malfunction
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A school in Paris was evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a classroom reported feeling drowsy. Paris City Schools said they evacuated the members of a single classroom at Paris Elementary upon reports of the drowsiness. Parents of the students were contacted...
Louisville Jewish community concerned over new hire, saying 'we can't be safe if other parts of our community are not also safe'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some members of Louisville's Jewish community said they have concerns over a recent hire to help improve security. Working with the Secure Community Network, the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) recently hired former Louisville Metro Police Lt. Col. Joshua Judah as their new security officer. Judah...
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
spectrumnews1.com
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
