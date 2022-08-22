Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Montgomery Media/Times Herald Boys Soccer Previews
Trips to the state title match are starting to become routine for boys’ soccer teams in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area. Last fall, Archbishop Wood and Faith Christian Academy represented the area in the PIAA 3A and A title games respectively while La Salle was a win away, falling in the 4A semifinals. North Penn and Abington also qualified for states in 4A, as did Lansdale Catholic in 2A, making for plenty of representation in all the state tournaments and that’s before including Germatown Academy’s appearance in the PAISAA title match.
papreplive.com
Big plays lift Academy Park to victory over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Unionville defense played tough all night, but a couple of big plays by Academy Park spelled the difference in the Knights’ 12-7 victory on the road at Unionville, in the season opener for both teams. “This was a big win, a good win, over a good...
papreplive.com
Disturbance halts football game between Bonner-Prendie, Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY — The 18th renewal of the rivalry football game between Upper Darby High and host Bonner-Prendergast was stopped with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter Friday when fans from both teams stormed the field in an apparent panic. With Bonner leading, 12-0, there was known to be...
papreplive.com
Purvy’s early TD foretells long night for Haverford against Souderton
HAVERFORD – Shaun Purvy’s junior football season lasted all of one half. A broken bone in his leg in the 2021 opener against North Penn, and the explosive Souderton playmaker was relegated to spectator status the rest of the way. Friday’s opener to his senior season went quite...
papreplive.com
Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener
WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
papreplive.com
A quick first start for QB Koehler in Perkiomen Valley’s 66-6 blowout of Penn Wood
GRATERFORD >> Danny Koehler’s first career start lasted only a half. That was a good thing, not bad, for Koehler and the Perkiomen Valley football team. Koehler, the new Vikings’ starting quarterback after backing up Ethan Kohler the past two seasons, earned himself a spot back on the bench in the second half of Friday’s 66-6 opening night win over Penn Wood at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
papreplive.com
Football Preview: Coneys ‘comes home’ to help Bonner-Prendergast fill some large shoes
UPPER DARBY >> The face of local high school sports has been increasingly changed in recent years by the financial and academic opportunities area private schools offer to especially gifted athletes. Approaching his senior year, Zach Coneys decided to go against that grain. Having grown up in Haverford Twp. near...
papreplive.com
Chester County: Week One Football Previews
Week One of the scholastic football season is finally here and all but four of the area teams start their seasons. West Chester Henderson, West Chester Rustin, Bishop Shanahan and Malvern Prep all begin their seasons next week but everyone else gets it going in Week One. Here is a look at all the Week One action.
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 1 Preview: Old rivals Boyertown, Upper Perkiomen stick together as area readies for opening night
It’s a new era in Boyertown football – but it’ll start against a familiar foe. When the Bears take the field on Friday night for the first time under new coach Justin Konnick, they’ll do so against Upper Perkiomen in a rivalry both schools have made a priority despite the divisional split in 2016. It will be the 22nd season in a row the teams have met and the 65th overall meeting (Boyertown leads the series 43-19-3).
papreplive.com
Dominant win for Downingtown East in non-league opener with Pennridge
EAST ROCKHILL — After a fast start by Pennridge, the rest of this muggy evening belonged to Bo Horvath and hard-charging Downingtown East. The Cougars sweated out 203 yards on the ground – 101 by Horvath – and pulled away to a 31-13 non-league victory on Opening Night at Helman Field.
papreplive.com
Football: Names change, but result is the same for Strath Haven against Interboro
GLENOLDEN — There was no question that host Interboro gave Strath Haven much more of a battle at South Avenue Athletic Complex in a 27-13 setback Friday night than the Bucs had offered in a one-sided loss to the Panthers last season. Many of the players’ names were different...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Pa. High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Pennsylvania high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
papreplive.com
Boyertown enjoys historic night on Konnick’s debut with 61-0 rout of Upper Perkiomen
BOYERTOWN >> The march up the hill into Boyertown’s Memorial Stadium was an emotional one for Justin Konnick ahead of his first game as Bears’ head coach. “I walked up over that hill and I thought of everybody who came before me, the respect I have for those coaches especially Coach (Bob Hillegas) and the other coaches I learned football from at a young age,” said the 1997 Boyertown grad. “I’m not going to lie, a tear came to my eye when I thought about Coach Hill, Breezy (Rupert), Yogi Yerger, Barry Menning, all those guys that brought me along to lead kids. That’s what they taught me to do and that’s what I believe I’m here to do.”
papreplive.com
Jenkintown’s defense leads the way in season-opening win
JENKINTOWN >> It was Jenkintown senior captain James Martin’s 17th birthday Friday and the Drakes celebrated the best way they knew how – with a 28-7 season-opening victory over the George School at Jenkintown Middle/High School. Martin, a quarterback and safety, threw for 114 yards and a touchdown...
papreplive.com
Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener
CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
papreplive.com
Football Preview: Springfield campers feel summer ‘vacations’ will pay dividends
SPRINGFIELD >> Summer camp took on a different meaning for Springfield quarterback Jake Rama, lineman Tyler Klambara and running back Bryan Minnott, among other Cougars. They didn’t spend their time hiking, kayaking or taking part in normal summer camp activities. They spent a good portion of their summer on college campuses honing their football skills.
papreplive.com
Football Preview: Mahan lending a hand to help Haverford return to winning ways
HAVERFORD >> Maybe some people think catching a football is so easy they can do it with one arm tied behind their back. Ethan Mahan might be out to prove that this season. Oh, the Haverford High senior isn’t really fit to be tied, it’s just that metaphorically, at least, he thinks it might not be such a bad idea.
papreplive.com
Football Preview: ‘New’ Penn Wood team aims to erase a winless memory
LANSDOWNE >> The 2021 season was a strange one for Penn Wood. First, it was actually two seasons, the five-game spring campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic followed by the regular fall season several months later. In between, there was no weight training or offseason workouts on campus due to...
papreplive.com
Football Preview: Oliver on path to outrun ‘freak accident’ in time for Academy Park opener
SHARON HILL >> Academy Park senior Terrence Oliver underwent knee surgery as a result of an injury suffered during the track and field season last spring. He was dressed in full pads last week, smartly easing his way back into the rotation at a Knights practice. The running back, who amassed 955 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, is rehabilitated and expects to play Friday in the season opener at Unionville.
papreplive.com
Football Preview: Tight end Falk carries on Haverford School’s FBS legacy
HAVERFORD >> If you’re looking for Delaware County’s primary recent source of Division I Football Bowl Subdivision talent, you might be surprised to find it at The Haverford School. In a region where reaching the highest level of college football is rare and concentrated in a handful of elite schools, the Fords have cracked the code.
