Malvern, PA

The Reporter/Montgomery Media/Times Herald Boys Soccer Previews

Trips to the state title match are starting to become routine for boys’ soccer teams in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area. Last fall, Archbishop Wood and Faith Christian Academy represented the area in the PIAA 3A and A title games respectively while La Salle was a win away, falling in the 4A semifinals. North Penn and Abington also qualified for states in 4A, as did Lansdale Catholic in 2A, making for plenty of representation in all the state tournaments and that’s before including Germatown Academy’s appearance in the PAISAA title match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big plays lift Academy Park to victory over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Unionville defense played tough all night, but a couple of big plays by Academy Park spelled the difference in the Knights’ 12-7 victory on the road at Unionville, in the season opener for both teams. “This was a big win, a good win, over a good...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Disturbance halts football game between Bonner-Prendie, Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY — The 18th renewal of the rivalry football game between Upper Darby High and host Bonner-Prendergast was stopped with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter Friday when fans from both teams stormed the field in an apparent panic. With Bonner leading, 12-0, there was known to be...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener

WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
MANHEIM, PA
A quick first start for QB Koehler in Perkiomen Valley’s 66-6 blowout of Penn Wood

GRATERFORD >> Danny Koehler’s first career start lasted only a half. That was a good thing, not bad, for Koehler and the Perkiomen Valley football team. Koehler, the new Vikings’ starting quarterback after backing up Ethan Kohler the past two seasons, earned himself a spot back on the bench in the second half of Friday’s 66-6 opening night win over Penn Wood at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Chester County: Week One Football Previews

Week One of the scholastic football season is finally here and all but four of the area teams start their seasons. West Chester Henderson, West Chester Rustin, Bishop Shanahan and Malvern Prep all begin their seasons next week but everyone else gets it going in Week One. Here is a look at all the Week One action.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury Week 1 Preview: Old rivals Boyertown, Upper Perkiomen stick together as area readies for opening night

It’s a new era in Boyertown football – but it’ll start against a familiar foe. When the Bears take the field on Friday night for the first time under new coach Justin Konnick, they’ll do so against Upper Perkiomen in a rivalry both schools have made a priority despite the divisional split in 2016. It will be the 22nd season in a row the teams have met and the 65th overall meeting (Boyertown leads the series 43-19-3).
BOYERTOWN, PA
Fight at Pa. High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Pennsylvania high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Boyertown enjoys historic night on Konnick’s debut with 61-0 rout of Upper Perkiomen

BOYERTOWN >> The march up the hill into Boyertown’s Memorial Stadium was an emotional one for Justin Konnick ahead of his first game as Bears’ head coach. “I walked up over that hill and I thought of everybody who came before me, the respect I have for those coaches especially Coach (Bob Hillegas) and the other coaches I learned football from at a young age,” said the 1997 Boyertown grad. “I’m not going to lie, a tear came to my eye when I thought about Coach Hill, Breezy (Rupert), Yogi Yerger, Barry Menning, all those guys that brought me along to lead kids. That’s what they taught me to do and that’s what I believe I’m here to do.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
Jenkintown’s defense leads the way in season-opening win

JENKINTOWN >> It was Jenkintown senior captain James Martin’s 17th birthday Friday and the Drakes celebrated the best way they knew how – with a 28-7 season-opening victory over the George School at Jenkintown Middle/High School. Martin, a quarterback and safety, threw for 114 yards and a touchdown...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener

CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
COATESVILLE, PA
Football Preview: Springfield campers feel summer ‘vacations’ will pay dividends

SPRINGFIELD >> Summer camp took on a different meaning for Springfield quarterback Jake Rama, lineman Tyler Klambara and running back Bryan Minnott, among other Cougars. They didn’t spend their time hiking, kayaking or taking part in normal summer camp activities. They spent a good portion of their summer on college campuses honing their football skills.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Football Preview: Oliver on path to outrun ‘freak accident’ in time for Academy Park opener

SHARON HILL >> Academy Park senior Terrence Oliver underwent knee surgery as a result of an injury suffered during the track and field season last spring. He was dressed in full pads last week, smartly easing his way back into the rotation at a Knights practice. The running back, who amassed 955 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, is rehabilitated and expects to play Friday in the season opener at Unionville.
SHARON HILL, PA
Football Preview: Tight end Falk carries on Haverford School’s FBS legacy

HAVERFORD >> If you’re looking for Delaware County’s primary recent source of Division I Football Bowl Subdivision talent, you might be surprised to find it at The Haverford School. In a region where reaching the highest level of college football is rare and concentrated in a handful of elite schools, the Fords have cracked the code.
HAVERFORD, PA

