WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth designer serves up new sustainable loungewear inspired by Juicy Couture
North Texas designer Monica Millington is launching a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. Called Sette, it's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear officially launching online Saturday, August 27. The brand consists of two collections: the Sweat...
Vonlane expands luxury bus service from Fort Worth to 2 popular Texas cities
In welcome news for Fort Worth travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to two popular Texas destinations. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, from Fort Worth to and from Austin and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend in and around Fort Worth will feature country musicians from different generations — one near the start of his career, one in the middle, and one coming to an end. Other choices include screenings of a new film, an arty dog celebration, a stand-up comedian, nature set to classical music, theater from across the pond, and a theatrical tribute to a local media legend.
Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington
The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
A little birdie social club with patios galore has opened in Fort Worth
A veteran bar group in Fort Worth is debuting a new venue: Called Birdie's Social Club, it's in the Cultural District at a familiar address: 2736 W 6th St., IE, the space that was formerly Lola's, which is relocating. Birdie's is a casual, open-air concept, spanning the entire block between...
Fort Worth bar is one of 9 across the U.S. to host spooky Halloween pop-up
A Fort Worth bar is one of the few bars across the U.S. chosen to host a special pop-up with a Halloween theme. Called Black Lagoon, it's an immersive Halloween pop-up bar concept that will hit nine cities across the U.S., and that includes Nickel City, the Austin-based neighborhood bar located at 212 S. Main St. in Fort Worth.
Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show makes DFW debut for 2022 holidays
'Twas four months before Christmas and all through Dallas-Fort Worth, holiday event news was stirring — and now comes a "Cirque." Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural Christmas show, "‘Twas the Night Before…" will make its North Texas debut at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie during the 2022 holiday season.
New Fort Worth City Hall at Pier 1 to include food hall and community art
Big changes are underway at the Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way, slated to become the new City Hall for Fort Worth. According to a release, project managers are busy on a suite of upgrades including a bustling new customer service center and that trendiest of dining options, a food hall.
Chef's long-awaited burger grill fires up this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news. This roundup of...
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at park in Glen Rose, Texas
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
Enchant, 'world's largest' holiday lights spectacular, powers back up in North Texas for 2022
Dallas-Fort Worth will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling DFW at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Dallas' Fair Park will be the setting...
Omni Fort Worth Hotel wrangles famous names for new cowboy-themed suites
Things are abuzz at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, which has executed a $10 million renovation — resulting in 22 new one-of-a-kind Western-themed suites which the Omni has developed the decor in partnership with three iconic Western brands: M.L. Leddy’s, Resistol, and Wrangler. According...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of the hottest U.S. markets for homebuyers
Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers. A new...
ICE! holiday sensation returns to Gaylord Texan Grapevine after 2-year freeze out
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
