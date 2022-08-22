Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
Thrillist
The 'World's Largest' Go-Kart Racing Track Is Opening Soon in New Jersey
Racers, start your engines. A huge new go-karting and entertainment facility is set to open this fall in Edison, New Jersey. Dubbed the "world's largest" go-kart racing course, the track will be part of a 131,000-square-foot facility that also includes 19 axe throwing lanes, 140 arcade games, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, and more.
These great ‘Jersey’ subs are just outside Six Flags Great Adventure, NJ
What do you do after you serve your country literally putting out fires all over the world? You open an incredible sub shop of course!. That's what John Erichsen did with Hot Shot Subs on Monmouth Road in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, just ahead of the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure and just up the road from the Jackson Outlets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
CHOP makes progress on plan for 14-story Schuylkill Avenue Research Building next to Roberts Center
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is in the midst of a $3.4 billion development plan that will multiply its facilities in University City and along the eastern bank of Schuylkill River. The Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, a 21-story tower completed along Schuylkill Avenue in 2017, was the the first of...
Adventure Seekers: The World’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Coming to Edison, NJ
This literally looks like something out of a video game. Buckle up, New Jersey; something really cool is headed our way this Fall!. One of the things I love most about living in New Jersey is all of the entertaining stuff we have to do here. We've got beaches, ice skating rinks, roller rinks, Top Golf, amusement parks - the list goes on and on.
Multiple riders hurt on roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday evening, officials said. Six Flags Great Adventure notified the NJ Department of Community Affairs, via its amusement ride incident hotline, that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a […]
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall
The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
phillyvoice.com
Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza
Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station
It appears the issues were related to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Comments / 2