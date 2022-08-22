ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Travel Maven

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
Thrillist

The 'World's Largest' Go-Kart Racing Track Is Opening Soon in New Jersey

Racers, start your engines. A huge new go-karting and entertainment facility is set to open this fall in Edison, New Jersey. Dubbed the "world's largest" go-kart racing course, the track will be part of a 131,000-square-foot facility that also includes 19 axe throwing lanes, 140 arcade games, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, and more.
NJ.com

You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
New Jersey 101.5

Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall

The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
94.5 PST

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

