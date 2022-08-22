JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Jarrett Zalumskis tallied all three goals for Jamestown as the Blue Jays won 3-0 over Dickinson at Rotary Field on Tuesday night. Zalumskis scored in the first ten minutes for Jamestown with his initial goal coming off an assist by Brady Harty in the sixth minute. The Blue Jays held a 1-0 lead going into the break before Zalumskis scored again to start the second half, this time off an assist from Iddi Ramadhahi in the 46th. The senior grabbed the hat trick almost 30 minutes later on an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO