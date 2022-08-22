Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Mosquito Fogging in NW & NE Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday, August 25, City crews will be finishing mosquito fogging the Northeast (NE) and begin the Northwest (NW) sections of the city, as well as the Hill Crest Golf Course. Fogging will begin at approximately 8:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to...
newsdakota.com
Engineer Provides MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics Study
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown City Engineer Travis Dillman provided the latest date surrounding the MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics study Thursday, Aug. 25. In April this year, the city engaged with Interstate Engineering to study the trailer court and discover the root of water issues at the site. Engineer...
newsdakota.com
Thursday Storage Fire Deemed Accidental
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A storage unit fire Thursday evening in Jamestown has been deemed accidental. The Jamestown Fire Department was called after 6 PM to a unit on fire at Richlyn Self Storage along Louis Lamoure Ln. Thursday, Aug. 25th. Fire Lt. Sheldon Mohr provided the latest update on Friday.
newsdakota.com
Storage Unit Fire in SW Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Fire Department was called to a storage unit fire in SW Jamestown Thursday evening. The unit is located along 4th Ave. SW. Crews arrived to the unit fully engulfed just before 6:30 PM on Aug. 25. “All firefighters are not in the...
newsdakota.com
Fire & Police Committee Approves Vehicle Purchases
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Fire & Police Committee heard a request from Police Chief Scott Edinger regarding the purchase of four vehicles in 2023. Chief Edinger says they budgeted $210,000 for all four Ford Explorer vehicles. Edinger says for the four vehicle order and purchase through RM...
newsdakota.com
Public Works Committee Receives Lime Press Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Water Superintendent Joe Rowell provided an update on the lime press issue for the city Thursday. In July, Rowell informed the city that both of their filter presses had brokedown and were inoperable. In the interim, the department was using three lagoons as they reroute the lime byproduct, where capacity could become an issue.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Dairy Queen Presents First Scholarship
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Dairy Queen owners Kelly & Tricia Seckerson presented one of their employees scholarship funding to further her education. Briallen Thu of Buchanan works at the Jamestown location and applied for the unique program the Seckerson’s opted for two years ago. Seckerson says employees...
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings fall in overtime at Jamestown
JAMESTOWN (VCSU) – The 75th meeting for the Paint Bucket Trophy lived up to the hype Thursday night. Valley City State rallied from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, tying the game with 31 seconds remaining to force overtime. In OT, Valley City State had the ball first and took a 24-21 lead on a Masila Siua field goal. Jamestown found the answer through, scoring a touchdown on its possession for a 27-24 victory.
newsdakota.com
Zalumskis’ Hat Trick Leads Jamestown Past Dickinson
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Jarrett Zalumskis tallied all three goals for Jamestown as the Blue Jays won 3-0 over Dickinson at Rotary Field on Tuesday night. Zalumskis scored in the first ten minutes for Jamestown with his initial goal coming off an assist by Brady Harty in the sixth minute. The Blue Jays held a 1-0 lead going into the break before Zalumskis scored again to start the second half, this time off an assist from Iddi Ramadhahi in the 46th. The senior grabbed the hat trick almost 30 minutes later on an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.
newsdakota.com
Board Approves Decision for Possible Dollar General
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A decision Wednesday by the Jamestown Board of Adjustment is the next step towards a possible Dollar General in the city. Dollar General Corp. requested a reduction in parking spaces from 71 to 60 for a new store at 424 4th Ave. NE. “At this...
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Proceeds with Operations Director Separation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Following executive session, the Jamestown City Council moved to direct the city attorney to proceed with authority of up to $25,000 for a separation package with the operations manager. The council unanimously approved the resolution. Councilmember David Schloegel was not present. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich was...
newsdakota.com
Hi Liner Boys Tennis Drop Home Opener: Results
Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA) – Valley City hosted their first home match of the year and the Huskies prevailed 5-4. Trey Cope defeated Andrew Withuski 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 Casey Kruger lost to Garnett Anderson 6-4, 7-6(6) Emmett Olson lost to Thadius Steinberger 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles:. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated M.Comings/Withuski...
KFYR-TV
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later led to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. 43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass...
newsdakota.com
Former Ag Commissioner Presenting on Book in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Former North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Sarah Vogel will be sharing her story in Jamestown on Sunday, Aug. 28. In her book “The Farmer’s Lawyer,” Vogel shares the true story of her landmark class action lawsuit Coleman v. Block. The story centers on a David and Goliath legal battle to stop the federal government from foreclosing on thousands of family farmers.
newsdakota.com
Jacquetta Stricklin
Jacquetta Stricklin, age 95, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, August 24 th at SMP Health – St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service for Jacquetta will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, and online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
Viking Football Opens Season Thursday Night at Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (VCSU) – The 2022 college football season kicks off Thursday night in Jamestown. Valley City State University hits the road on Thursday, traveling 35 miles west for the season opener at rival University of Jamestown. It will be the 123rd meeting in the rivalry’s storied history.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Falls to Fargo North
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)-The Hi-Liners opened up the season on the road at Fargo North. The match-up was super competitive leading to long matches with four going the distance of three sets. The last match on split sets and the coaches changed the format to a third set short set because of impending darkness.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Trap News
There was a couple of handfuls of shooters Tuesday evening at the Trap Range so it was a pretty relaxed evening. This certainly is the time of the season to get started trap shooting as there is time for instruction to improve one’s skills. Roy Carlson from up Wimbledon way came down to shoot a little and discuss cooperative events. I thank him for the visit. Speaking of this, going around to local clubs and shooting on their ranges is actually good experience for attending competitive events. ATA or not.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Win 75th Edition of the Paint Bucket Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A rivalry unlike any other in North Dakota ended with an overtime walk-off touchdown as the University of Jamestown defeated Valley City State University 27-24 in OT in the 75th edition of the Paint Bucket Game. The Jimmies took a 14-0 lead into the halftime...
