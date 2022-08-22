ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sets ex’s Louisiana house on fire while her daughters sleep, officials say

By Moira Ritter
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A man has been accused with setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire, Louisiana officials say.

On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 20, Danielle Johnson, 38, intentionally started a fire at the front door of a house in the 4300 block of Billville Road, according to a Facebook post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Investigators learned that the homeowner is Johnson’s ex-girlfriend.

Hammond Fire Department responded to the scene and learned that the homeowner’s daughters, ages 11 and 14, were inside the home sleeping when the fire started. The homeowner’s dog, also inside, alerted the girls, allowing them to escape, the Facebook post says. The dog was unable to escape.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, officials say. He faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, violation of a protection order and criminal trespass.

