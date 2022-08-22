Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
3 arrested in Villisca following search warrants
(Villisca) – Three people face charges following two separate narcotic investigations in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 4th Avenue in Villisca. Following the search, authorities arrested 44-year-old Justin James Smith for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry for child endangerment.
Sioux City Journal
Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Two arrested on drug charges in Atlantic
(Atlantic) As part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday. These warrants were executed at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street in Atlantic. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old William Freemark of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of...
kjan.com
Meth seized, 3 arrested in Villisca, during an investigation into drug activity
(Villisca, Iowa) – Three people in two separate residences were arrested in Villisca, Thursday and Friday (today), as the result of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. At around 8:15-a.m., Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 115 N. 4th Avenue, in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry, both of Villisca, were arrested.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
kjan.com
Officials in several Iowa cities respond to complaints about aggressive panhandlers
(Radio Iowa/kjan) – As we reported last week on KJAN, the City Council in Atlantic gave its initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots and other places open to the general public. Police in Sioux City say they are fielding more complaints about aggressive panhandling at busy intersections. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled panhandling is protected speech under the First Amendment.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
kjan.com
2 arrested on drug charges in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate drug charges, in Union County. According to Creston Police, 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins, of Osceola, was arrested Monday night and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense/Marijuana. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
