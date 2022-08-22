Read full article on original website
FattydaddyO
4d ago
good let's make sure the judge's don't let them out on the streets tomorrow so they can drive our auto insurance up higher
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say
PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
2 arrested after shots fired from home with several children inside in northwest Detroit
Detroit police have arrested a man and a woman after shots were fired from a home on the city’s northwest side. Several children were reportedly inside the home at Pembroke and Southfield at the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who hid in trash can charged in ‘bizarre’ Southfield chase that was sparked by kidnapping calls
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with a “very bizarre” Southfield chase that began with reports of a woman being kidnapped and ended with two people being found in separate garbage cans. Kidnapping reports. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman steals credit card from purse in Bloomfield Township, quickly spends $12,000 with it, cops say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse and quickly using one credit card to spend more than $12,000. The wallet was stolen July 29 while the owner of the purse was at the Maple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac man who’s banned from owning firearms posts Instagram pictures with guns, ammo, feds say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man who is banned from owning firearms due to his previous criminal history is facing charges after he posted several photos with guns and ammunition on his Instagram account, federal officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday (Aug. 23) and accuses William Lawrence...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff
DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities. 31-year-old man killed. Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into pole in Oakland County, causing SUV to flip, catch fire with him trapped inside
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was seriously injured overnight when he crashed into a pole in Oakland County, causing his SUV to roll over and catch fire while he was trapped inside, police said. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24) on southbound M-15 at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 27-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. James Iwankowski was last seen leaving the Marathon gas station at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 7600 block of Livernois in Detroit where he left his brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side. At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.
