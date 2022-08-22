Read full article on original website
Brotzman, Jeane
Jeane M. Brotzman, age 85 of Marion, passed away Thursday afternoon August 25, 2022 at the ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. Jeane Marie Solum was born on January 3, 1937 in the Town of Cleveland, Jackson County, as the daughter of the late Clarence and Rachel (Thompson) Solum. She graduated from Fairchild High School in 1954 and was united in marriage to Roger Brotzman in Eau Claire. The couple moved to Clintonville in 1965 where they operated Lake Shore Motel until 1970. Jeane enjoyed making hobby ceramics, painting, sewing, and was an avid reader. She was a member of Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville where she volunteered as a Quilter and was a charter member of the Chat ‘n Chew HCE Club aka Clintonville Homemakers Club. Jeane will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and aunt as she always enjoyed her visits from family.
Zahn, Bernice
Bernice F. Zahn, age 99 of Clintonville formerly of the Town of Pella, passed away Wednesday morning August 24, 2022.
Police arrest disorderly mother
Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
Cross country teams take off
It looks like Charlie Vater is off to another successful cross country season. The Iola-Scandinavia junior cruised to a first-place finish Aug. 25 in the boys’ race at the Standing Rocks Invitational. His time of 16:11.5 at Standing Rocks County Park was more than a minute ahead of second-place finisher Owen Klaus of Ozaukee and helped the Thunderbirds place fourth in the boys’ standings.
New elementary principal
Donald Ryan is the new principal for Weyauwega Elementary School, Fremont Elementary School and the Fremont STEM Academy. He lives with his family in Neenah and grew up in Shaumburg, Illinois, but he is no stranger to the Weyauwega-Fremont area. “I’ve been coming to this area forever,” said Ryan. As...
New London reviews security concerns
Safety and security became a focus of discussion at the August school board meeting. Kandi Martin, director of pupil services, and New London High School Principal Brian Yerkey initially updated the board on the efforts of the school safety team, noting that the team meets quarterly and its next meeting would be Aug. 16.
Egbert, Charlene “Charlie” K.
Charlene “Charlie” K. Egbert, age 74 of Marion passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday evening August 24, 2022. Charlene Kay Jensen was born on December 19, 1947 as the daughter of the late Robert and Elethia (Johnson) Jensen. She graduated from Clintonville High School and earned an Associates Degree as an Administrative Assistant. Charlie was united in marriage to Harlan Radtke and the couple had a daughter, Jodi and later divorced. Charlie worked at a number of places throughout her life, but most will remember her from her days as a waitress at Grimm’s Supper Club in Marion. On August 10, 1974 she was united in marriage to Fred Egbert and the couple had 3 sons, Robert, Steven, and Matthew. Charlie was an excellent cook and in her spare time liked cross stitching and painting crafts. She was a collector of nearly anything always keeping an eye out for Coca-Cola collectables. Charlie also enjoyed a good murder mystery on tv and loved taking care of her cats.
‘Films That Make Us Happy’
The Waupaca Area Public Library plans to continue the classic film presentations launched by Dr. Jack Rhodes, first as a month-long February series in 2009, then adding the First Thursday Film monthly series in 2012. Rhodes will no longer introduce the films in person, but the library video-recorded him speaking...
