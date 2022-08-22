Charlene “Charlie” K. Egbert, age 74 of Marion passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday evening August 24, 2022. Charlene Kay Jensen was born on December 19, 1947 as the daughter of the late Robert and Elethia (Johnson) Jensen. She graduated from Clintonville High School and earned an Associates Degree as an Administrative Assistant. Charlie was united in marriage to Harlan Radtke and the couple had a daughter, Jodi and later divorced. Charlie worked at a number of places throughout her life, but most will remember her from her days as a waitress at Grimm’s Supper Club in Marion. On August 10, 1974 she was united in marriage to Fred Egbert and the couple had 3 sons, Robert, Steven, and Matthew. Charlie was an excellent cook and in her spare time liked cross stitching and painting crafts. She was a collector of nearly anything always keeping an eye out for Coca-Cola collectables. Charlie also enjoyed a good murder mystery on tv and loved taking care of her cats.

MARION, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO