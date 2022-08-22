ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world’s most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and...
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
Nick Langworthy declares victory over Paladino in NY-23 Republican primary

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Republican State Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy has declared victory in the Republican primary in the race for the newly drawn New York U.S. House District 23. Voters took to the ballot box Tuesday in this contentious race. It’s not yet officially known who...
Madrid man arrested on menacing charges

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges. Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened...
NYSP: Man caught shooting on St. Lawrence County land

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting on restricted land. On August 23, New York State Police responded to Grantville Road in the town of Norfolk for a disturbance of a gun complaint. An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Rodney Wood of Raymondville was in...
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
