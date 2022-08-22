ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Ssam is an easy, flavorful Korean dish you can master at home

By Adriene Rathbun
 4 days ago

March has been pretty indecisive about its weather so far, but one thing’s for sure: As spring gets closer, it’s time to say goodbye to heavier foods and hello to fresh, lighter fare. This week’s recipe is for Bo Ssam, a Korean dish.

My dear friend Julie recently gushed about this delicious dish. It’s from the famed Momofuku family of restaurants in New York City. There’s even a restaurant dedicated to the dish called Ssam Bar. I’m not sure about your travel plans, but mine don’t include New York City for a bit. So instead, let’s venture there through our taste buds.

What makes this dish irresistible? The slow-cooked pork butt, which is salty and sweet and wrapped in lettuce then topped with a delicious ginger-scallion sauce.

This dish is perfect to serve to a small gathering of friends enjoying a lovely dinner in. It seems that everyone’s focus has shifted a bit since the pandemic, and I think we’ll see a trend toward more frequent but less formal gatherings. At least that’s what I hope for – making time for gathering people around my table in a more relaxed way.

This dish is just perfect for that. You eat it as a lettuce wrap, and there’s something playful about eating with your hands. There’s also something so gratifying about slow cooking because there’s not a lot of prep right before your guests arrive at your home. Enjoy.

Recipe from David Chang and Peter Meehan, NY Times Cooking



