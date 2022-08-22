ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1ehB_0hQosEFa00
Tweet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.

The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter’s appraiser licensure, though it didn’t specify the action.

The board’s moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor faces reelection this year and has also positioned herself as an aspirant to the White House in 2024. She is under scrutiny from the board after Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s former Republican attorney general, filed complaints that stemmed from media reports on Noem’s actions in office. She has denied any wrongdoing.

After meeting in a closed-door session for one hour Monday, the board voted unanimously to invoke procedures that allow for a contested case hearing to give Noem a chance to publicly defend herself against allegations of “misconduct” related to “conflicts of interest” and “malfeasance.” The board also dismissed Ravnsborg’s allegations that Noem misused state funds in the episode.

However, the retired judges left it unclear how they will proceed. Lori Wilbur, the board chair, said the complaint was “partially dismissed and partially closed,” but added that the complaint could be reopened. She declined to discuss what would cause the board to reopen the complaint.

The board can issue a public or private reprimand or direct an official to do community service. It can also make recommendations to the governor — though that option seems unlikely since the complaints are leveled against Noem.

The AP first reported that the governor took a hands-on role in a state agency soon after it had moved to deny her daughter’s application for an appraiser license in 2020. Noem had called a meeting with her daughter, the labor secretary and the then-director of the appraiser certification program where a plan was discussed to give the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, another chance to show she could meet federal standards in her appraiser work.

The complaints are proving to be the first major test of the board, which was launched in 2017 in response to several scandals in state government. It has never taken public action against a state official.

Noem later Monday struck back at the board of retired judges. A spokesman for her campaign, Ian Fury, said that the board’s action “did not follow state law or precedent.”

“They have yet to point to one single statute the governor has violated in either of these complaints,” he said in a statement.

The retired judges also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation. That puts the investigation under the oversight of the interim attorney general, Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Noem.

When asked whether he would recuse himself from the investigation, Vargo said in a statement: “Based on the fact that this just happened, no decision has been made.”

“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s Office,” he said in an earlier statement. “The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us. We have no other comment at this time.”

The board handled the complaints only by case number and did not refer to Noem directly in either case. Ravnsborg provided the case numbers to The Associated Press.

“Knowing what I know as the complainant, Gov. Noem should be fully investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser license, and Gov. Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain,” he said in a statement.

The board plans to publicly release the complaint over the appraiser license for Noem after redacting some sections. It did not give a date for when that will happen.

Noem and Ravnsborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020. Noem pushed hard for him to be removed from office, and the state Senate convicted him on impeachment charges and removed him as attorney general. He had continued to press the complaints as a private citizen.

Fury, Noem’s spokesman, charged that Ravnsborg’s complaints “are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Gov. Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.”

He also repeated Noem’s defense that she followed the law in handling her daughter’s licensure and that Peters received no special treatment.

Noem’s office has said the plan for Peters to get another chance was already in the works before the meeting, but the agency’s director, Sherry Bren, told a legislative committee last year that she felt “intimidated” during the meeting at the governor’s mansion where Peters’ unsuccessful application was discussed in detail. A Republican-controlled legislative committee that probed the episode concluded that Peters received special treatment.

Bren was also pressured to retire later in 2020 and eventually received a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint.

The former attorney general’s other complaint was sparked after online news website Raw Story found that Noem in 2019 used a state airplane to travel to events hosted by political organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Republican Jewish Coalition, even though South Dakota law bars state airplanes from being used for anything other than state business.

Noem has said she was traveling to the events as an ambassador for the state.

__

This story has been corrected to show that South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says he has not yet decided whether to recuse himself from investigating the case referred to his office.

Comments / 11

William Shakespeare
4d ago

So, the party of God and law and order once again fails to live up to standards of ethics and morals and legality. I wonder why that is....

Reply
3
In God We Trust
4d ago

Just more Biden Attack Dogs turned loose. Up in Michigan when that Marxist governor had the whole state locked down, getting her husbands boat out for a weekend of fun was okay?

Reply
4
Related
The Hill

GOP super PAC canceling ads in Arizona, Alaska

A Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is canceling advertisements in Arizona less than three months out from the midterm elections, a possible sign of problems for the Trump-backed GOP candidate challenging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). The Senate Leadership Fund called off its advertisement reservations...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Hill

Colorado Democrats urge Biden to protect public landscapes

Colorado Democrats urged President Biden in a letter on Friday to use his executive powers to preserve the historical legacy of key Rocky Mountain landscapes and ban new oil and gas leasing in certain spaces. The politicians — Rep. Joe Neguse, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Gov. Jared...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Establishment Democrats crow after latest victories

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is running for Senate in Florida. Establishment Democrats had a good night Tuesday — results that could be interpreted as a sign their voters want to play it safe in the midterms as they battle to hold on to the House and…
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mark Vargo
The Hill

Water crisis in the West has forced federal government intervention

Here we go — again. One year after first declaring a water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering cutbacks in water to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico, the federal government recently announced additional cuts are necessary based on dangerously low water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The announcement’s timing coincides with the expiration of a deadline imposed by the Department of the Interior in June.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Climate change could cause mass fish die-offs

Climate change is accelerating the occurrence of mass fish die-offs in U.S. lakes — posing a significant threat to global food supplies, a new study has found. So-called “fish kills” — in which large numbers of fish die suddenly — could become six times more common by the end of the century, according to the study, published this week in Limnology and Oceanography.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Governor#Aircraft#Republican#The White House
The Hill

Privacy is being ignored as lines blur between health care and social care

Imagine signing one consent form to receive help from a shelter, food pantry, substance abuse center, or other social service — but with that one action, you’ve opened the floodgates for staff and volunteers at hundreds of other organizations to see your private financial, medical, behavioral, and social data in its entirety. And you didn’t have a choice in the matter.
HEALTH
The Hill

GOP targets powerhouse Wall Street firms over investments meant to fight climate change

Republicans are fighting against a social movement in the financial sector meant to address systemic issues like climate change. Governmental initiatives in Florida, West Virginia and Texas are targeting powerhouse Wall Street firms that they say are engaging in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, which they view to be harmful to their states’ economies.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Hill

Unqualified educators will only worsen the teacher shortage

The Florida legislature passed an act allowing veterans to teach in public schools without a degree. After Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the bill into law, the state Department of Education announced that it would issue a “5-year temporary certificate for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees” Applicants need only complete 60 credit hours (half the number required for a bachelor’s of arts) with a 2.5 GPA (C+), pass a subject area exam and be assigned a mentor at the school where they teach.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida Governor Primary Election Results

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
FLORIDA STATE
wtaq.com

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

672K+
Followers
80K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy