Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Preseason Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di4ZC_0hQorxUi00

Cincinnati has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to trip the roster to 80 players

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Scotty Washington and wide receiver Jack Sorenson on Monday afternoon.

Heiligh and Sorenson both signed with the Bengals as undrafted free agents in May. Washington signed with Cincinnati during the 2020 offseason.

The Bengals currently have 82 players on their roster. They have to trim the roster to 80 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati, OH
AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

