ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

12-Year-Old Pasco Middle School Student Charged After Firing Airsoft Gun In School

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz35w_0hQortxo00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old Chasco Middle School student today for bringing an airsoft gun on campus and firing multiple shots from the airsoft gun, into a backpack while in the school cafeteria.

The student has been charged with disruption of a school function, according to deputies.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of their actions, and to report anything suspicious to a trusted adult.

In the news: Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis

“PSO investigates all threats we are made aware of,” said PSO.

Report threats or tips to the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 13

Heather Eres
4d ago

what is wrong with these parents can't control their kids if you can't control them then don't have them. Parents are the problem. Start locking them up

Reply(2)
10
Julia Law
4d ago

geez, I brought a watergun to the cafeteria in Jr high to soak the kid who had been soaking me for a week and all I got was a paddling by the dean 🙄

Reply(1)
5
Patty Tran
4d ago

kids are sneaky!! parents may not be aware! don't always blame the parents this was the kids decision to bring it to school and knew the consequences.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airsoft Gun#Chasco Middle School#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Lakeland Woman Says#Pso#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy