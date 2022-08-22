12-Year-Old Pasco Middle School Student Charged After Firing Airsoft Gun In School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old Chasco Middle School student today for bringing an airsoft gun on campus and firing multiple shots from the airsoft gun, into a backpack while in the school cafeteria.

The student has been charged with disruption of a school function, according to deputies.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of their actions, and to report anything suspicious to a trusted adult.

In the news: Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis

“PSO investigates all threats we are made aware of,” said PSO.

Report threats or tips to the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement