Auburndale, MA–The affordable housing lottery for applicants to apply for residence at 2Life Communities‘ Golda Meir House in Auburndale, MA is now open. 2Life, a senior housing community operating on the belief that all seniors should be able to live a life of connection and purpose in a dynamic and supportive environment, will be expanding its Golda Meir House at 160 Stanton Ave to welcome even more residents. The nonprofit is seeking prospective residents of all backgrounds for its upcoming housing lottery, taking place in October.

