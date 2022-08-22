Read full article on original website
R. W. Holmes Negotiates Seven Lab Leases, Totaling 108,158 Square Feet in Burlington, Natick, and Waltham
WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that they successfully negotiated seven lab leases totaling 108,158 square feet of space in Burlington, Natick, and Waltham in Q2 2022. According to Elizabeth Holmes, R.W. Holmes’...
Alison Borrelli Receives Greater Boston Association of Realtors’ Rising Star Award
Natick, MA– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announced that Forever Agent, Alison Borrelli, has been recognized by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors as a Rising Star. The Rising Star Award recognizes real estate agents and brokers who demonstrate success in the real estate business early in their...
Acella Construction Corporation Completes Goddard School in Sudbury
SUDBURY, MA–Acella Construction Corporation recently completed construction of The Goddard School of Sudbury at 437 Boston Post Road in Sudbury, Massachusetts. The Acella team rose to the challenge of renovating a prior Rite Aid® and Subway® for conversion into the 15,000 square foot franchised private preschool and educational daycare facility. The property, located in Sudbury Crossing, is owned by Phillips Edison & Company (www.phillipsedison.com). In addition to the Goddard School, Sudbury Crossing tenants include T.J. Maxx and Pure Barre.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $82,226,699 in Acquisition and Lab Redevelopment Financing for 14 Oak Park Drive
Bedford, MA– Cushman & Wakefield announced that the real estate services firm arranged an $82.2 million financing on behalf of an institutional joint venture partnership between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management for the lab redevelopment of 14 Oak Park Drive in Bedford, MA. The loan was provided by Ares.
McGrath Realty to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site as Development Opportunity
Lynn, MA– McGrath Realty has announced that the former location of the beloved Porthole Restaurant is for sale, to be sold with the approvals for a market rate development opportunity. The proposed mixed-use condominium project, branded and marketed by The Synergy Group as Harbor98, would consist of 80 luxury units, 156 parking spaces, a cinema and business center. The one, two, and three bedroom luxury condos would feature private balconies with ocean views.
Colliers Brings to Market High Profile Industrial Campus at Banner Park in Braintree
Braintree, MA– Colliers announced that it is bringing to market two approved industrial buildings in the core suburban infill Metro South market. Centrally located just 20 minutes south of downtown Boston in Braintree, Massachusetts, the development provides up to 326,000 square feet of highly versatile industrial space available for lease across two buildings.
MassHousing Closes on $10.4 Million in Financing for Chelsea Project
BOSTON– MassHousing has closed on a total of $10.4 million in affordable and workforce housing financing to the non-profit The Neighborhood Developers, Inc. (TND). The MassHousing financing will allow The Neighborhood Developers to transform a former light industrial site at 25 Sixth Street in Chelsea into 62 new mixed-income rental and homeownership units, located on the MBTA’s Silver Line near Bellingham Square.
Suffolk Hosts 22 Girl Scouts From Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham for a Day of Learning About Construction
Boston- Suffolk hosted 22 Girl Scouts from Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham for a day of learning about the fascinating world of construction and the importance of female representation in the industry. The visit was part of Suffolk’s Rebuild the Ratio Partnership with Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. Rebuild the...
Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selectes Leggat McCall Properties to Redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building
BOSTON- The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) as the Commonwealth’s partner to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building. The project will catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open...
Boston Realty Advisors Buys 136 Newbury Street for its New Headquarters
BOSTON – After 21 years of growing commercial and residential business from its offices on Boylston Street in the Back Bay, Boston Realty Advisors closed on purchase of a prominent Newbury Street building and will move its divisions’ headquarters to the new location, with the firm’s Advisors Living residential sales offices in prominent retail space on street level.
Wise Construction Hires Director of Engineering
WINCHESTER, MA – Wise Construction announced that they have hired Scott Guertin, P.E. as Director of Engineering. Bringing a background of 25+ years in mechanical engineering, Guertin will support the construction process by providing engineering oversight from preconstruction/design review through project completion. Guertin brings a unique expertise that will further enhance the firm’s commitment to building high-performing and sustainable environments for its clients.
Affordable Housing Lottery Open For 2Life’s Golda Meir House
Auburndale, MA–The affordable housing lottery for applicants to apply for residence at 2Life Communities‘ Golda Meir House in Auburndale, MA is now open. 2Life, a senior housing community operating on the belief that all seniors should be able to live a life of connection and purpose in a dynamic and supportive environment, will be expanding its Golda Meir House at 160 Stanton Ave to welcome even more residents. The nonprofit is seeking prospective residents of all backgrounds for its upcoming housing lottery, taking place in October.
