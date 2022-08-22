ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give blood at the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate

This weekend you can get “hog wild” while giving back. The Arkansas and Oklahoma Blood Institute are hosting a blood donation event that will help those in need. Watch as we visit with Danny Cervantes of AR & OK Blood Institute via Zoom to give us all the details on the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate.
National MS Society talks upcoming Vintage Affair

It’s an event bringing awareness to multiple sclerosis and recognizing local leaders inspiring the community. Watch as we have Channing Barker and Mandy Haller of the National MS Society here with details on this year’s Vintage Affair for MS and the work their organization is doing in Northwest Arkansas.
Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies

CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
Happening in NWA: Art Court, Conjuring and Other Sins

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. You can now lace up your sneakers and hit the court in downtown Fayetteville this fall as the new Art Court has opened. The art-themed court project was created by the Tyson family in the old Dickson Theater, and...
