We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO