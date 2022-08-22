Read full article on original website
Officer Involved Shooting, McMinnville, Aug. 25
On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Laurence Dickson (69). His immediate next of kin have been notified. Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested Oregon State Police to investigate this incident. Additionally, two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to Yamhill County SB111 protocols. Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, City of Yamhill Police Department, and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Sweet Home police and court, Aug. 15-21, 2022
2:26 a.m. – Caller reported that a male had stolen some power tools from a service box in the bed of his truck, 1900 block of 37th Circle. Report taken for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft. Approximate value: $1,500. 3:00 a.m. – Daniel Raymond Nofziger,...
Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
Authorities investigating fatal crash between pick-up and bicycle near Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Around 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive near Bryant Drive, outside of Albany. Medic units from the Albany Fire Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the crash specifically involved...
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
Linn and Lebanon police logs, Aug. 10-17, 2022
12:16 a.m. – Nicklaus Glasser, 32, of Lebanon, cited on warrant, 2200 block Primrose St. Report taken. 12:39 a.m. – Caller reported theft of two TVs from house, Park St. 12:56 a.m. – Aaron Clemmer, 42, of Sweet Home, arrested on warrants, Santiam Hwy./Groshong Rd. Report taken.
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
Young man who allegedly attacked grandfather back in jail after violating release agreement
BLACHLY, Ore. – Ethan Sinclair Wolcott, 21, who stands accused of attacking his grandfather with a machete in Fall of 2021, is back in custody after violating his release agreement, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan...
Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart
LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found. LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
Wanted felon arrested after dine and dash call in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A wanted felon is in custody after trying to dine and dash in Lincoln City. Officers with the Lincoln City Police Department arrested Robert Wayne Norton, 45, of Dallas, after Norton left the Dory Cove Restaurant without paying for his meal. Investigating officers learned the suspect left in a white 2007 Nissan Altima reported stolen out of Dallas.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
Aug. 24 public safety round-up
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log August 11 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Herman Street, Elliott Road, Meridian Street, Morton Street, Old Highway 99W, Brandon Drive and Springbrook Road. TVF&R personnel responded toa burn complaint on Dopp Road. August 12 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Elliott Road, 11th Street, Deborah Road, Red Hills Road, Kemper Crest Drive, Kramien Road, Cobblecreek Drive, Carol Ann Drive, Prospect Drive, Oak Meadows Loop and Garfield Street. August...
