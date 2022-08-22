Read full article on original website
Related
Nicki Minaj Shares The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remix
Nicki Minaj may find herself atop the charts yet again this week. Days after releasing her latest single, Chart Data reported that “Super Freaky” is “challenging” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and “As It Was” by Harry Styles for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. If she were to pull off such a feat, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” would be the “first solo female rap song to debut at [number one] this century.”
DJ Khaled Releases ‘God Did’
More than 15 years after releasing Listennn… the Album under the Terror Squad banner, DJ Khaled has released his 13th studio album, God Did. The 18-track project is littered with contributions from some of the greatest artists of the last two decades, including Drake, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Lil’ Wayne and Jay-Z among others. God Did also highlights some of today’s most successful stars like Future, SZA, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott and Roddy Ricch just to name a few. Not to mention, there’s a posthumous nod to the late Juice WRLD along with tributes to his family and faith.
Tink Returns With ‘Pillow Talk’
It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.
Tempest Shares ‘So Gone’
There are few things that we can all agree on, but this is true for nearly everyone. This dating sh*t? This dating sh*t is unnecessarily hard. Fortunately, multi-talented artists like Naomi Wild and Tempest are providing a soulful soundtrack for the ups and downs of today’s dating scene. This week, the accomplished duo has reunited for a track called “So Gone” that effortlessly tackles the all too common practice of “ghosting.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony Shhnow Unveils The ‘Don’t Look At Numbers’ Remix
While Diddy and Timbaland debate whether or not R&B has died, Brent Faiyaz has continued his run throughout the summer. Five weeks ago, the Maryland native delivered his sophomore LP, Wasteland. Building upon the success of F*ck The World, the Baltimore singer’s latest project brought in stars like Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys and Tyler, The Creator. His unique sound paired with his quotable lyrics earned Wasteland more than 100 million streams during its first week. Since then, he’s made the rounds at Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Lip Service and several other outlets.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
J.I.D Sets The Stage For ‘The Forever Story’ With ‘2007’
One week stands between Dreamville fans and the release of J.I.D’s highly anticipated LP, The Forever Story. Thus far, the Atlanta native has unveiled “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. With all that he has in front of him, J.I.D has decided to prep fans with an incredibly insightful track called “2007.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chief Keef Releases ‘Chief So’
At 27 years old, Chief Keef is actually a veteran in the music industry. More than ten years ago, “Don’t Like” set the internet ablaze and earned a co-sign from Kanye West and G.O.O.D Music. Since then, the Chicago native has found success with records like “Love Sosa,” Kobe” and “Hate Being Sober” with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. While Chief Keef may not be as vocal or active as he was years ago, his music continues to make an impact. With records of his regularly going viral on TikTok, the iconic artist’s influence is felt by generations that grew up hearing his music. Now, he’s ready to kick off a new era of his career with “Chief So.”
Wild-Boy Joins V Love For ‘Slant’
Wild-Boy is attempting to go for a three-peat this year. In 2022, he set the tone by delivering visuals for “Same Time” and “Nothing Like You.” As the hype surrounding the rising artist continues to build, he has returned with a new track called “Slant” with V Love.
J.I.D Added To Made In America Lineup
The Made In America lineup has expanded just a bit. On Wednesday afternoon, the music festival announced that J.I.D would be taking the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day Weekend. The Dreamville recording artist will join a lineup that already includes Bad Bunny, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator. Not to mention, hometown stars Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert will also be taking the stage.
Larry June Shares ‘Spaceships On The Blade’
This weekend, it may appear that the slate of new music being released is light. However, that’s not the case. Tonight, Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Big K.R.I.T, Brent Faiyaz and G Herbo are just a few of the new artists set to release new music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alex Mali Shares ‘Album Mode’ Video
Brooklyn, New York is in the building. Ending off the summer with a bang, rising musician Alex Mali has shared an important announcement. She’s in album mode! To further drive home the point, the Brooklyn native shared a showstopping visual and track that takes her unique vocals through classic tracks like “Move B*tch” by Ludacris and “Goodies” by Ciara. Directed by Alex Mali and Carese, the visuals are equally as attention-grabbing. Whether its a POV shot with Alex Mali standing center or the shaky cam shots with her speeding up her flow, the visual is beautifully pieced together as it matches the energy of the early 2000s-inspired track.
Jessie Reyez Sets Release Date For ‘Yessie’
Jessie Reyez has announced that her forthcoming project, Yessie, will arrive on September 16, 2022. The Grammy-nominated musician has not revealed the project’s complete tracklist just yet, but she has shared the album’s latest single, “Mutual Friend.” Produced by Rykeyz, the emotive soundscape centers Jessie Reyez’s one-of-a-kind tone as she sings about a heartbreak that has left her cold and independent.
Reggie Becton Sets Release Date For ‘Sway’
Reggie Becton is making his way back into your playlists this month. Weeks after delivering “Call” with Nana, the PG County native has announced the release of his latest single, “Sway.” The California-based artist didn’t offer any additional details regarding what the track may sound like, but he promises that it’s something that the people have “been asking for.”
OMB Peezy & DJ Drama Drop ‘MisGuided’
DJ Drama is looking to keep the momentum going with his latest endeavor. He recently picked up a Grammy with Tyler, The Creator and delivered a mixtape with the entire Dreamville artist. Now, he’s looking to expand his legendary mixtape series. “N*ggas [are] hittin’ me about [doing] Gangsta Grillz...
Reuben Vincent Delivers ‘Geechie Suede’
Few areas of the country have been more underappreciated in the realm of contemporary Hip-Hop culture quite like North Carolina. Within the last two decades, the state has brought 9th Wonder, Big Pooh, Rapsody, Lute, DaBaby and several others to the forefront. As the Tarheel State continues to evolve and develop new sounds and sights, a star by the name of Reuben Vincent has emerged. Signed to Roc Nation, the North Carolina native has earned the support of 9th Wonder and Rapsody as well as toured with Pusha T. Now, he’s looking to keep the ball rolling with his next major move.
Big K.R.I.T Shows Off With ‘Extra Credit’
Ten years after delivering his debut album, Live From The Underground, Big K.R.I.T is still around and proving that he’s one of the best artists to emerge over the last decade. This week, the Mississippi native delivered a loosie called “Extra Credit.” Featured on the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack, the track is as soulful and refreshing as ever while allowing Big K.R.I.T to have free range with his rhyme scheme.
NFL・
Internet Money Drops ‘We All We Got’
If you can’t name each member of the record collective, Internet Money, you can probably name all of their biggest hits. Within three years, the collective has produced records like “Lemonade” with Don Toliver, “Somebody” with Lil’ Tecca and “His & Hers” with Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to be forgotten, individual members of the collective have locked in with NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Along the way, they have picked up nearly four dozen RIAA plaques and countless co-signs. Now, they’re teaming back up again to deliver their own body of work. Following the release of B4 The Storm, Internet Money is back with their latest EP, We All We Got.
Lola Brooke Starts ‘Gator Season’
A number of memorable artists throughout all genres of music have utilized alter egos within their music. Most notably, Beyoncé has exhibited her fiery, passionate side through the presentation of Sasha Fierce. In the world of rap, T.I. battled between his two personalities on 2007’s T.I. vs. T.I.P. With her latest single, rising New York artist Lola Brooke is introducing another side of her artistry with the introduction of “Big Gator.” The New York native has never shied away from showing off her skills and braggadocious side, but “Big Gator” takes her confidence and lyrical aggression to new heights.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0