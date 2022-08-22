As Selma City Council looks at the 2022-2023 budget, one of the major issues is employee salaries. Mayor James Perkins Jr. has proposed a 5% raise for all employees. The cost of the raises would be covered by using a $2 million budget surplus along with American Rescue Plan funds. However, there may not be another budget surplus, and American Rescue Plan funds will not be available after next year, so the raise would have to be covered by a tax increase by the time the 2023-2024 budget is approved in a year.

