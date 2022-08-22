Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Schedule released for John T. Morgan Academy football season
Aug. 26 - Patrician Academy. Sept. 2 - Valiant Cross Academy (Region game) Sept. 9 - Lee-Scott Academy (Region game) Sept. 16 - Fort Dale Academy (Region game) Sept. 30 - Bessemer Academy (Region game) Oct. 7 - Autagua Academy (Region game) Oct. 14 - Monroe Academy (Region game) Oct....
selmasun.com
Marion Military Institute Fall Cresting Ceremony, Parade set for Sept. 2
Marion Military Institute's (MMI) Fall Cresting Ceremony and Parade will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Ireland Athletic Center. The cresting ceremony will be in-person but can also be viewed via this livestreaming link. The parade will not be livestreamed but a recording will be available on the...
selmasun.com
TicketSmarter becomes official ticket provider for HBCU Pigskin Showdown
TicketSmarter is now the official ticket provider for the upcoming HBCU Pigskin Showdown scheduled for December in Marion. The game will be featured nationally on Peacock and CNBC at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. “We are thrilled to support this exciting event,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman in a press...
selmasun.com
Meadowview Christian’s new football coach outlines plans for 2022 season
“From what I know, they haven’t won a game in quite a while. I’ve come here to change that,” said Don White, the new head football coach and athletic director at Meadoview Christian School. White said, “You’ve got to start at the ground floor. You have to...
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
selmasun.com
HBCU Pigskin preps to highlight Marion, Selma on a national scale
HBCU Pigskin Showdown organizers have big plans to get Marion ready to host its second major all-star football game that will be played in front of thousands of spectators, a national TV audience and up to 32 NFL scouts in December. Chris Williams, Pigskin executive director and co-founder, says they...
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
selmasun.com
Megan Thee Stallion's nonprofit joins Joy is Our Journey Tour in Selma, Camden
Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium has partnered with rapper Megan Thee Stallion's nonprofit for their inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Tour that will be making a stop in Camden and Selma. Southern Black Girls, which was founded by Selma native LaTosha Brown, is partnering with the musician's...
selmasun.com
Selma Saints to square off with Southside Panthers at Queen City Classic
The Selma Saints football team will square off with the Southside Panthers at the Queen City Classic on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The game will take place at the Panther Stadium at Southside High School on 7975 Us Highway 80 E in Selma.
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
selmasun.com
Selma Parks & Recreation Department to host Rec in the Park on Saturday
The Selma Parks and Recreation Department will host a Rec in the Park event this Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Activities and games will be part of the event as well as food trucks and vendors. The occasion will be held at the Valley Creek Walking Trail on 108...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
selmasun.com
City debates increasing employee salaries in 2022-2023 budget
As Selma City Council looks at the 2022-2023 budget, one of the major issues is employee salaries. Mayor James Perkins Jr. has proposed a 5% raise for all employees. The cost of the raises would be covered by using a $2 million budget surplus along with American Rescue Plan funds. However, there may not be another budget surplus, and American Rescue Plan funds will not be available after next year, so the raise would have to be covered by a tax increase by the time the 2023-2024 budget is approved in a year.
selmasun.com
City clears the way to refinance ballooning bond
The city of Selma is closing in on next year’s budget, but one major issue is refinancing a bond to avoid a large payment that will come due next fiscal year. The city can’t refinance the bond because the city doesn’t have a bond rating, which works much like a credit rating. The city doesn’t have a bond rating because it had not completed required financial audits for three years.
wvtm13.com
JSU football player accused of assaulting ex-teammate at Troy
TROY, Ala. — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit saying he was a victim of abuse by a one-time teammate that included sexual assault with a pool cue. Learn more in the video above. The one-time player filed suit against another player and three others...
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
selmasun.com
Portion of Black Belt region under flood watch through evening
A flood watch as been issued for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, and Sumter counties through the evening. According to Dallas County Emergency Management rivers, creeks, streams and low lying areas are at risk for flooding during this time. The public is advised to keep up with weather updates and...
Former Alabama lawmaker, Trump fundraiser accused of groping woman at restaurant
An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.
