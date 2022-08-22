Read full article on original website
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
DALLAS STARS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
KRAKEN ADD 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF
The Seattle Kraken are bringing in a freshly retired face, who spent parts of fifteen seasons in the NHL, to their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Kraken announced that Frans Nielsen is joining the hockey operations staff as a player development consultant. Nielsen, 38, announced his retirement from professional...
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION RETURNS TO CHICAGO IN TV ANALYST ROLE
The Chicago Blackhawks announced their 2022-23 broadcast crew on Thursday and among those joining the organization is three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp. Sharp has been hired as a TV colour commentator, a role which he will share throughout the season with former Blackhawks forward Troy Murray. The Winnipeg native...
BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT
Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE RELEASED REVEALING WHY MONTREAL DRAFTED JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
The Canadiens made big splash this summer, drafting Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright, who had held the #1 ranking for over two years. Slafkovsky's ascent seemingly came overnight, but those in-the-know have watched him for years, witnessing his physical maturity and personal development the whole way. The 6'4" Slovak absolutely dominated at the u16 and u18 levels, and when given the chance to play against men, he proved he could not only keep up, but dominate there too. A risky enough pick at #1 overall, Slafkovsky has proven that he can consistently be a driver, and his size, skill, and character earned him that #1 spot.
FORMER NHLER DROPS OPPONENT IN ONE PUNCH IN KHL FIGHT
Vladislav Kamenev was a second-round selection of the Nashville Predators who now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The 6-foot power forward started his career in North America on a very positive note, scoring 37 points in 57 AHL games (53 point pace per 82) for the Milwaukee Admirals in his first season. In his second season, he continued to rack up points in the A, tallying 51 points in 70 games (60 point pace per 82) and adding 59 PIMs to boot.
PHIL KESSEL TAKES A DIG AT FORMER TEAM IN LATEST INTERVIEW
It was a bit of a surprise that it's this far into the summer when we first heard of a new contract for Phil Kessel, but we do finally have one. It was announced Wednesday night that the 34-year-old veteran had signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $1.5 million dollars. My guess is Kessel likely had other offers to consider, but decided to go with a team that at least has a chance of getting into the post season (although the latest news on the team's goaltending situation is far from good). In fact, in a meeting with reporters after making his decision, Kessel made it clear that the change of scenery will be a welcome one.
NHL, NHLPA MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANS FOR A 2024 WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
During the NHL's European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced that the league and the NHLPA are moving forward with plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The tournament will be held during a 17-day window in February 2024 and will...
NAZEM KADRI LEFT MONEY ON THE TABLE TO SIGN IN CALGARY, SAYS FLAMES' CENTER DEPTH IS AMONG NHL'S BEST
Nazem Kadri's decision to sign a contract with the Calgary Flames sent shockwaves around the NHL, leaving many in disbelief after it was reported by several key insiders that the Stanley Cup champion would sign with the New York Islanders. Alas, Calgary swooped in late and inked the 7x7 that had been rumored.
RED WINGS RE-SIGN ZADINA TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent Filip Zadina on a three-year, $5.475 million deal that will carry an average annual value of $1.825 million. Zadina, 22, was able to record career highs last season with 10 goals and 24 points...
DRAISAITL BELIEVES HIS PLAY GOT BETTER AFTER INJURY IN PLAYOFFS
Leon Draisaitl recently opened up about how his injury in the playoffs made him into a better player. The superstar forward suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 6 during the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and the injury "evolved" his play. "The game after, I was trying...
FORMER DANBURY TRASHERS' ENFORCER 'NASTY MIRASTY' SIGNS PRO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23
The Federal Prospects Hockey League just a got a little bit scarier, as the Binghamton Black Bears announced today they signed F Jon Mirasty for the 2022-23 season:. Mirasty, 40, last played for the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs of the Ligue Norde Americaine de Hockey in 2018, where he played two games after a three year break from pro hockey. Now, after another four years on the sidelines, Nasty Mirasty is back in the fray.
TEXIER WON'T PLAY FOR COLUMBUS NEXT SEASON; COMMENTS ON HIS ABSENCE
It appears Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier is going through some personal things, and whatever it is, it's keeping him from playing in the NHL next season. "Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Alexandre Texier, per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, will not join the club for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season," said the Blue Jackets in a release.
MORE INFORMATION REGARDING REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LINE LEAKED BY FANATICS
Over the past month or so, details regarding the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line have leaked, but on Tuesday night, hockey fans got their first glimpse of some of the logos and colour schemes that will be worn by teams around the NHL this coming season. Fanatics, who produces apparel...
LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR PHILIPPE MYERS
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year, $1.4 million extension. Myers, 25, was acquired by the Lightning earlier this offseason alongside Grant Mishmash in a deal with the Nashville Predators that saw Ryan McDonagh head the other way. By no means is he a gamebreaker, but he will be a solid depth option for the Bolts, while also adding some serious size to the lineup with his six-foot-five, 210-pound frame.
EA SPORTS RELEASES TRAILER FOR NHL 23, DETAILS REGARDING NEW FEATURES IN THE GAME
One day after unveiling the cover for NHL 23 featuring Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse, EA Sports released the trailer and details for the new game. The biggest detail is that for the first-time in the history of the EA Sports NHL franchise, gamers will be able to play over cross-platform. If you have Xbox One and your friend has a PS4, you'll be able to play an online match against each other, same with Xbox Series X|S and PS5.
