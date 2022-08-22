ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

csufresno.edu

Fresno State Football celebrates Fan Appreciation Day

Right before the start of the new school semester and season, Fresno State Football hosted its Fan Appreciation Day at Valley Children’s Stadium. Fans from around the Valley gathered to see the 2022 Bulldog Football team on the stadium turf with opportunities to purchase this year’s Fresno State Valley “V” lawn sign along with other Fresno State merchandise and photo opportunities on the field.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Reggae-rock band Iration hosts concert at Woodward Park

When Iration, the reggae and alternative rock band, first announced its 2022 tour, one of the bands that would’ve been opening was Katastro. But on May 12, Katastro’s lead singer, Andy Chavez, was killed in a car accident. Some fans who attended Wednesday night’s concert were still saddened...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Student report prompts update to ADA Accessibility Master Plan

When a blind Fresno State student, Jordan Fitzpatrick, first notified administration about the lack of Braille signage in the Social Sciences Building, he was told the project would be completed by early March 2020. Fitzpatrick’s request was fulfilled two years later after numerous email exchanges and committee meetings. “Without...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.  CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.  Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CLOVIS, CA

