Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
csufresno.edu
Fresno State Football celebrates Fan Appreciation Day
Right before the start of the new school semester and season, Fresno State Football hosted its Fan Appreciation Day at Valley Children’s Stadium. Fans from around the Valley gathered to see the 2022 Bulldog Football team on the stadium turf with opportunities to purchase this year’s Fresno State Valley “V” lawn sign along with other Fresno State merchandise and photo opportunities on the field.
csufresno.edu
Reggae-rock band Iration hosts concert at Woodward Park
When Iration, the reggae and alternative rock band, first announced its 2022 tour, one of the bands that would’ve been opening was Katastro. But on May 12, Katastro’s lead singer, Andy Chavez, was killed in a car accident. Some fans who attended Wednesday night’s concert were still saddened...
csufresno.edu
Student report prompts update to ADA Accessibility Master Plan
When a blind Fresno State student, Jordan Fitzpatrick, first notified administration about the lack of Braille signage in the Social Sciences Building, he was told the project would be completed by early March 2020. Fitzpatrick’s request was fulfilled two years later after numerous email exchanges and committee meetings. “Without...
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
One person has died after a crash on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley
Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue. Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
‘We’re going to find her’: Police search for Jolissa Fuentes continues in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a woman from Selma missing for over two weeks continues on Monday as the city’s police department provides an update on her disappearance. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at a gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
Family still searching for Selma woman last seen 2 weeks ago
Loved ones and law enforcement authorities in Fresno County are desperately searching for a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
Comments / 0