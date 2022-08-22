Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville forecast: Weekend outlook
WYFF News 4's Chris Justus has your weekend forecast as it shapes up this Thursday evening. Scattered storms are expected through Friday, then a typical summer pattern Saturday into next week with pop-up afternoon storms. The best chance for rain, though not a washout, will be Thursday evening with a...
FOX Carolina
Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina
While some of the neighboring national parks such as Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Shenandoah National Park receive scores of family travelers, Pisgah National Forest, near Asheville, North Carolina, includes many fascinating and fun sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to venture to Pisgah...
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
24hip-hop.com
South Carolina Rapper DTSKII Drops New Song “Throw It Bak”
Greenville, South Carolina’s very own, DTSKII is UP NEXT to blow out of the Carolinas! He recently dropped his bouncy and lit record “Throw It Bak.”. The replay value on this track is undeniable! Click play on the song and keep up with SKII on IG!
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt following crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash Friday evening. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Hickory Forest Drive. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota pick up truck...
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster says Pres. Biden ‘destroying the fabric’ of U.S.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Wednesday, blasting the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive some student debt for many Americans. President Biden announced $10,000 in student debt cancellation for borrowers who fall within certain income brackets. Pell Grant recipients can receive up to...
Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple
Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
The Post and Courier
171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex
GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
msn.com
What a controversial potential annexation could mean for Upstate city's future
The future of development along one major Anderson road could impact traffic, housing availability and flooding for years to come. Anderson's East West Parkway sees thousands of drivers daily. That number increases as more companies invest and more employees move here. It's that growth spurring debate between Anderson County and the city of Anderson.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Discussion over critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County with parents on both sides of the issue having a lot to say at a school board meeting on Monday. This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
Comments / 0