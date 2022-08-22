ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies reportedly interested in Kevin Durant; Celtics still in mix

By AJ Nelson
 4 days ago

The Grizzlies possess the assets to potentially pull off a deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRBtM_0hQonv1400
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly shown interest in 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

While the Boston Celtics remain in the mix for two-time NBA MVP Kevin Durant, a new team has reportedly entered the sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have recently shown interest in Durant, who two weeks ago reiterated his trade demand, reportedly telling Nets owner Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

Though any trade talks between Memphis and Brooklyn seem to be in the very early stages, the Grizzlies possess the assets to potentially pull off a deal.

“Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade, as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler, and David Roddy,” Charania wrote.

However, he also noted that the Grizzlies would not trade Jackson or 2022 All-Star Ja Morant, but would instead offer “a package built around their bevy of draft picks.”

The Grizzlies join a number of teams who have expressed interest in Durant, including the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics, who some around the league still view as the front-runner to acquire him.

Last month, it was reported that Brooklyn rejected the Celtics’ offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round draft pick, and countered by offering Durant for Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks, and one more rotation player.

According to Charania, the Celtics have not included Smart or Robert Williams in any proposal to this point as they look to add one of the league’s best players without entirely dismantling a roster that was two wins away from a championship this past season.

With training camps beginning in late September, time is running out for an agreement on a trade to be reached. If a trade has not happened by then, some NBA insiders believe that Durant’s next move would be to hold out of training camp.

As we march toward the end of the offseason, the addition of the Grizzlies to the pursuit of Durant has only furthered muddied the waters surrounding the situation.

