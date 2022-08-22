Read full article on original website
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale’s 18,000-seat facility is now Desert Diamond Arena
Today, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global announced plans for a major new partnership that will rename the city of Glendale’s 18,000 seat facility to Desert Diamond Arena. The agreement signals the dawn of a new level of entertainment offerings for years to come. Located less than...
Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley
Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans. Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party...
AZFamily
What’s with those yellow caterpillars crawling throughout the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people think they’re cute. Some people think they’re creepy. But there’s no doubt that caterpillars are crawling across the Valley right now. They’ve been crossing roads, falling into pools — even hundreds at a time. “They’re not really having any...
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
kjzz.org
How to turn cactus fruits into delicious prickly pear juice
Like baking cookies on the car windshield or squeezing citrus for limoncello, harvesting prickly pear fruit might just be on your Phoenix culinary bucket list. But just like you better use an oven mitt for those chocolate chips, it's important to be prepared for prickly pears, which live up to their name with their invisible stickers that work their way into their skin and really hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10: Flash flooding washes out eastbound lanes in California
A portion of the I-10, the main highway that connects Phoenix with Los Angeles, was washed out during a flash flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New Restaurant
Get ready to grab yourself some award-winning tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. There’s never a bad time for tacos. Whether in the dead of summer or in front of the TV for college football, tacos are a fan favorite for a reason. It’s also why there are so many taco restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix. For taco and Mexican food lovers everywhere, it’s hard to beat the quantity and quality found in the Valley. And now, a local, award-winning restaurant chain, has officially opened a new location right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
nomadlawyer.org
Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
oucampus.org
828 West Earll Drive
The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Arizonans Will Soon Be Able To Chill With Dinosaurs
"We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert."
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix sushi restaurant temporarily closed after car crashes into building
PHOENIX - An east Phoenix sushi restaurant has been forced to temporarily shut down after a car smashed into the building on Wednesday. The wreck happened at Sushi Sonora near 32nd Street and McDowell. The driver and one other person were hospitalized for their injuries, but it's unknown if other...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
