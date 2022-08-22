BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The start of the year is just one week away in Burlington and the school district is still looking to fill key positions, including paraeducators. Students will be heading into their classrooms next Wednesday but the district is still looking for a couple of world language and special education teachers and they expect to be working into the year to fill those jobs. But officials say the most critical need is to fill nearly two dozen paraeducator positions.

