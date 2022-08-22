Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-month-old bunny named Socrates. Socrates is a lovable and curious little guy, who loves to play and munch on carrots. He is not neutered, but that will be taken care of by the Humane Society of Chittenden County after adoption.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Like communities across Vermont, Springfield has issues with both drugs and crime. VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday...
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking. Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vergennes Day returns Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
WCAX
Middlebury film fest runs through Saturday
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Film lovers have been pouring into Addison County this week for the return of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. This marks the 8th year that the festival has been held. This year is the biggest festival they’ve ever had with 140 films running through the weekend.
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Swanton 12-year-old spearheads sports cleat donation program
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Athletes know how important it is to have the right equipment, from head to toe. One girl in Swanton is helping kids make sure they have the shoes they need to succeed. Twelve-year-old Emily Walke spends a lot of time scrubbing when she’s not playing sports....
WCAX
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
WCAX
Low water levels pose hazard for Lake Champlain boaters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. “Red and green -- stay between.” Those markers on the water are very important for boaters to notice this time of year as people are wrapping up the boating season. They show boaters where the safe channel is and where rocks and sandbars can leave boaters high and dry, or worse.
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
WCAX
Esports clubs gaining popularity in Vermont schools
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not a typical high school sport but esports is an activity slowly making its way into districts across the country, including Vermont. Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg just started an esports club, the E Hawks. According to the Vermont Principals’ Association, CVU is one of at least seven schools in the state that have an esports club.
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
WCAX
Moon rocket program manager offers insights into Artemis mission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown is on at the Kennedy Space Center to NASA’s most ambitious moon mission in half a century. After more than a decade of development, the unmanned Artemis 1 mission is expected to blast off Monday morning on a test mission prior to future flights to the moon and beyond.
WCAX
Burlington schools searching for paraeducators
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The start of the year is just one week away in Burlington and the school district is still looking to fill key positions, including paraeducators. Students will be heading into their classrooms next Wednesday but the district is still looking for a couple of world language and special education teachers and they expect to be working into the year to fill those jobs. But officials say the most critical need is to fill nearly two dozen paraeducator positions.
WCAX
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
Comments / 0