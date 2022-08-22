KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

