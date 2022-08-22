ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

AAA: TN Gas Prices Decline for 10th Consecutive Week

By Staff Report
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE—Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, nearly six cents over last week. This brings Tennessee into the 10th consecutive week of state gas price average declines, and the cheapest state average since February 28.The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 55 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.

“After seven straight weeks of double-digit declines, the state gas price average is still falling, however, at a much slower pace this week, “ said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “This could be a sign that pump prices may soon begin to stabilize and level out. Another factor that could potentially affect pump prices is hurricane season. Hurricanes have the potential to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, impacting large coastal refineries, and potentially impacting local pump prices.”

Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline led pump prices to fall a nickel in the past week to $3.90.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million b/d to 9.35 million b/d last week, which is nearly identical to this time last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million bbl to 215.7 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.

Today’s national average of $3.90 is 51 cents less than a month ago but 74 cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 27 cents to settle at $90.77. Although crude prices increased at the end of the week due to EIA reporting that total domestic crude supply decreased by 7 million bbl to 425 million bbl, crude prices declined earlier in the week after U.S. housing data showed that homebuilding dropped to its lowest level in 1.5 years in July. Higher mortgage rates, alongside the rising costs of materials, played a role in decreasing the demand for new housing. Lower housing demand also pushed oil demand expectations lower. If crude demand expectations remain low this week, crude prices could decline further.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
542
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy