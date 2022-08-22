ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say

HERNDON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
BETHESDA, MD
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

