BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO