History Center to welcome author of book on Charlie Murphy
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is excited to welcome author Jason Cannon to Wilmington for an upcoming meet-and-greet event. This is your opportunity to meet the author who recently penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs.”. Cannon’s in-depth research of Wilmington native and...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
WC’s WILL offers seminars for ages 40-plus
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 14 seminars available beginning in mid-September. The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Anita Stanley is coordinating the program. “Our...
Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
Register for free e-recycling event
WILMINGTON — A free E-Waste Recycling Event — for Clinton County residents and businesses only — will be held 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave. They will accept your electronics including TVs and monitors. You must...
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
CHURCH BRIEF
Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
More Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
Week 2 Final: Miami Trace 27, Wilmington 22
WILMINGTON — Garrett Guess and Trey Robinette hooked up on three touchdown passes and Miami Trace held off Wilmington in a wild finish 28-22 Friday night at Alumni Field. Guess caught TD passes of 8, 9 and 5 yards from Guess and the Panthers defense scored a touchdown in the final quarter to spoil Wilmington’s home opener.
Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep
The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
Lady Hurricane golfers no trouble with Hillsboro
The Wilmington High School girls golf team had no trouble Thursday with Hillsboro, winning 214 to 239. Katie Murphy had a 43 to lead Wilmington in the win. Ke’Asia Robinson had a 54 and Sophie Huffman shot a 57. Reagan Reese carded a 60 and Abby Earley scored 63.
Swan song and story’s end: For A Song And A Story winding down
WILMINGTON — A staple of the city’s music scene will play its final note on Labor Day. For A Song and A Story will be closing its doors on Labor Day after 20 years of providing lessons, instruments, and books for Clinton Countians. The music shop got its...
Wilmington News Journal
The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O’Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.
Friday football flags flying
Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes.
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
ODOT: Roadwork slated for next week
Through the week ending September 3, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. Continuing impacts. E....
Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence
WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton...
NEWS JOURNAL EDITORIAL SUBMISSION POLICIES
The News Journal welcomes letters to the editor from area readers. Letters should be about current issues of general interest and should maintain a degree of civility and good taste. Letters that are potentially libelous will not be published. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar, accuracy and clarity. Letters must be 400 words or less, and are limited to one per household per 60-day period.
