The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO