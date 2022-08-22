ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

History Center to welcome author of book on Charlie Murphy

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is excited to welcome author Jason Cannon to Wilmington for an upcoming meet-and-greet event. This is your opportunity to meet the author who recently penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs.”. Cannon’s in-depth research of Wilmington native and...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WC’s WILL offers seminars for ages 40-plus

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 14 seminars available beginning in mid-September. The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Anita Stanley is coordinating the program. “Our...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Martinsville, OH
wnewsj.com

Register for free e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — A free E-Waste Recycling Event — for Clinton County residents and businesses only — will be held 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave. They will accept your electronics including TVs and monitors. You must...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEF

Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

More Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Dement
wnewsj.com

Week 2 Final: Miami Trace 27, Wilmington 22

WILMINGTON — Garrett Guess and Trey Robinette hooked up on three touchdown passes and Miami Trace held off Wilmington in a wild finish 28-22 Friday night at Alumni Field. Guess caught TD passes of 8, 9 and 5 yards from Guess and the Panthers defense scored a touchdown in the final quarter to spoil Wilmington’s home opener.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep

The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Lady Hurricane golfers no trouble with Hillsboro

The Wilmington High School girls golf team had no trouble Thursday with Hillsboro, winning 214 to 239. Katie Murphy had a 43 to lead Wilmington in the win. Ke’Asia Robinson had a 54 and Sophie Huffman shot a 57. Reagan Reese carded a 60 and Abby Earley scored 63.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Upcoming#Center Wright Streets#Ohio State House#Vernon Townships#E Locust St
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O’Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Friday football flags flying

Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

ODOT: Roadwork slated for next week

Through the week ending September 3, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. Continuing impacts. E....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

NEWS JOURNAL EDITORIAL SUBMISSION POLICIES

The News Journal welcomes letters to the editor from area readers. Letters should be about current issues of general interest and should maintain a degree of civility and good taste. Letters that are potentially libelous will not be published. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar, accuracy and clarity. Letters must be 400 words or less, and are limited to one per household per 60-day period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy