Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
Endangered monarch butterflies fly through Ohio on migration route
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — As the center manager at the North Chagrin Nature Center, Bethany Majeski said she spends her days caring for the animals and insects that call her facility home. “I just grabbed a common milkweed leaf here to feed our very hungry caterpillar,” Majeski said, as...
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
Kentucky's Fish & Wildlife department fishing for new conservation officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are coming to the end of the boating season and the beginning of the hunting season here in the Commonwealth. In turn, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is searching for new conservation officers. What You Need To Know. Kentucky Department of Fish...
Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach
MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
Spectrum celebrates Broadband network expansion in Vilas County
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Nearly 700 homes and businesses in rural Vilas County will now have access to high-speed broadband as part of Spectrum’s public-private investment with the Wisconsin Broadband Expansion Grant Program. On Thursday, Spectrum joined state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, state Rep. Rob Swearingen and community leaders...
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to felony charges related to Jan. 6 breach
WASHINGTON — Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to resisting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Stallings and three others, sprayed pepper spray...
Wisconsin makes a push for electric vehicles
WASHINGTON — More Wisconsinites may be willing to ditch their gas guzzlers for electric vehicles because of incentives the federal government is offering. This all comes as the Evers administration leans into its vision of a vast electric-vehicle charging network across the state. Advocates said an infusion of $79...
After a nearly two-year battle, an Ohio family finally brings son home from hospital with the help of home care nurses
CINCINNATI — A few months ago, Spectrum News 1 shared the story of Amir Keys, a baby boy, who because of medical conditions, has been in the hospital for nearly two years because of an in-home nursing shortage. But thanks to some extra help, Amir is now embarking on a new chapter.
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Kentucky students react to loan forgiveness announcement
LEXINGTON, KY. — President Joe Biden announced the cancellation of the ten thousand dollars forgiveness loan and a final extension of student loan payments. “It’s just reached such a high point, a high number. It’s something that everyone experiences, so it’s a big problem that needs to be talked about and worked on,” O’Hearn said.
College student, financial aid directors react to Biden's student loan plan
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of former and current college students in Wisconsin could see thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven as a part of President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan announcement. This possibly includes Josephine Bieker, who spent her afternoon studying in Catalano Square in Milwaukee. As a...
