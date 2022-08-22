Read full article on original website
Man charged with capital murder after Madison shooting
A man was charged with capital murder after a shooting on Sunday in Madison.
Police: Man charged with murder after hitting woman with car at Decatur Walmart
A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
WAFF
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur. Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. The driver of the car is in custody. Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim was...
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged with capital murder in double homicide of married couple
A Madison man now faces a capital murder charge after a Sunday double homicide. Donquise Kelton shot and killed Saleem and Cleopatra Magwood on Angela Drive, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said Kelton and the Magwoods were neighbors who got into an argument that ended in the shooting.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting
A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show. Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden. Her body was found in a burning home in Arab. Hammock was...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man
A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAAY-TV
Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
2 Huntsville men arrested in Georgia murder
Two Huntsville men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this month in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, Ga., a town on the Georgia-Tennessee border just outside Chattanooga.
WAAY-TV
Police: 3 juveniles arrested; 3 more suspects face charges in Huntsville shooting
Three juveniles have been arrested and three more suspects soon will be, too, in connection with a Monday shooting at Garden Gate Apartments off Judith Lane in Huntsville. All six suspects face a burglary charge, according to the Huntsville Police Department. The three juveniles who have been charged are being...
WAFF
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges
Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
