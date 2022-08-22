ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting

A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show. Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden. Her body was found in a burning home in Arab. Hammock was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Shooting#Robbery#Huntsville Hospital#Violent Crime#Huntsville Police#Texaco
RadarOnline

Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man

A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot

A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

2 Huntsville men arrested in Georgia murder

Two Huntsville men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this month in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, Ga., a town on the Georgia-Tennessee border just outside Chattanooga.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges

Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

