‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
Data shows New Mexico has a large racial disparity in social work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, newly released data is giving a clear look at who passes the test to become a social worker. The numbers show large racial disparities in New Mexico, and some say that’s hurting communities. If you want to become a social worker, you need to be licensed. In […]
Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After New Mexico lifted the eviction moratorium this year, eviction notices started going up and it is impacting people living in mobile homes especially hard. According to New Mexico Legal Aid, they’ve been contacted by 83 clients facing evictions in just two months. In 2019, they had close to 100 clients the […]
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Stormy Friday with flood threats, drier weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry, aside from some showers in southwest Colorado and the western high terrain of New Mexico. Rain is mostly light, however it will last through midday in southern Colorado. More storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening and overnight. Most of […]
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. According to a release from her office, Lujan Grisham is isolated and experiencing mild symptoms. She will continue her official schedule remotely. I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted […]
Why New Mexico prison inmates weren’t getting released during COVID-19
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a quote from ACLU-NM SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why they decided to dismiss a lawsuit asking the state to release prisoners to ensure their safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Published Thursday, the unanimous […]
How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain. So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some […]
New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit, says opponent cannot hold position
A convicted felon is running to become a state lawmaker. The decision has sparked a lawsuit, however.
Part of Cibola National Forest to close for missile launch
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Part of the Cibola National Forest will be closed due to a planned missile launch near For Wingate Army Depot. The closure within the Mt. Taylor Ranger District goes into effect on August 30 at 2 p.m. and runs through Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. Officials say the closure is to protect public […]
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Floods prompt emergency rescue by Dexter fire department
In southern New Mexico, some people had to be rescued from rising water levels from the Pecos River.
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
More monsoon storms and river flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a few light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico near I-10, Deming and the Gila. Showers will stay light and sparse through late morning, and then monsoon storms will develop over the high terrain by early afternoon. Storms will be along and […]
