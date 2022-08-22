ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

KRQE News 13

‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After New Mexico lifted the eviction moratorium this year, eviction notices started going up and it is impacting people living in mobile homes especially hard. According to New Mexico Legal Aid, they’ve been contacted by 83 clients facing evictions in just two months. In 2019, they had close to 100 clients the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

NM State Fair & American Home Best Seat in the House

Enter for a chance to win VIP Parking, Four Rodeo Tickets, and Four Best Seat in the House seats right in front of your favorite band! You could also have a chance to win the leather sofa, chair and side table after the fair.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy Friday with flood threats, drier weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry, aside from some showers in southwest Colorado and the western high terrain of New Mexico. Rain is mostly light, however it will last through midday in southern Colorado. More storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening and overnight. Most of […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. According to a release from her office, Lujan Grisham is isolated and experiencing mild symptoms. She will continue her official schedule remotely. I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon

A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms and river flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a few light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico near I-10, Deming and the Gila. Showers will stay light and sparse through late morning, and then monsoon storms will develop over the high terrain by early afternoon. Storms will be along and […]
ENVIRONMENT

