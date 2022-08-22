ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Was Really Impressed by Mookie Betts’ Outstanding Catch

Tony Gonsolin had a pretty easy route to his 16th victory of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one run in five innings and departing with a 7-1 lead after just 77 pitches. But early in the game, before the Dodgers had put a shellacking on reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Mookie Betts made what felt like a very consequential catch in right field.
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanNation Fastball

Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
