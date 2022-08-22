Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Was Really Impressed by Mookie Betts’ Outstanding Catch
Tony Gonsolin had a pretty easy route to his 16th victory of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one run in five innings and departing with a 7-1 lead after just 77 pitches. But early in the game, before the Dodgers had put a shellacking on reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Mookie Betts made what felt like a very consequential catch in right field.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Named 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Gavin Stone Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Diego Cartaya their 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and Gavin Stone as the franchise’s Pitcher of the Year. Both are top-ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization and are listed on MLB’s top-100 rankings. The honor is a culmination of...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal
The thorough investigation of the scandal still brings out more details
Dodgers vs Marlins: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 26
The Dodgers head to Miami to start a four-game series with the Marlins this afternoon. Tyler Anderson, who started against the Marlins in Los Angeles last weekend and allowed one run in seven innings, will take the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener. For most of the Marlins...
Dodgers News: L.A. Star Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Last week, former big-leaguer Mark DeRosa was named the manager of Team USA for next spring’s World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, we learned that Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel would fill that same role for Team USA on DeRosa’s coaching staff. At that point, while several players...
